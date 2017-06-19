Bayern dismiss ´duck of the day´ Ronaldo rumours

Bayern Munich have derided the rumours linking them with a potential move for Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, mocking the claims as "the duck of the day".
Ronaldo has been linked with a shock departure from the Spanish and European champions amid scrutiny over his tax affairs.
Prosecutors in Madrid have filed a complaint in which they accused Ronaldo of a "voluntary" and "conscious" breach of his tax obligations, amounting to a figure of €14.7million.
The Ballon d'Or holder's representatives Gestifute have denied the accusation, while his club have said they are "absolutely convinced that our player Cristiano Ronaldo will prove his total innocence in this process".
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are among those rumoured to be interested in signing the 32-year-old Portugal star.
Bayern, though, have categorically ruled themselves out of any potential bidding war.
In a statement on the club's website, Bayern wrote: "Rumours about FC Bayern swirl around the world daily via printed press, social media and whispers. Digital technology means news is spread with great speed, but sometimes stories come out that are simply not true.
"Conveniently in German, the word 'Ente' means both a duck and a hoax, which is why at fcbayern.com we will be bringing you the 'Hoax of the day' presented by Franz the Bayern duck.
"The Italian sport paper Gazetto dello Sport has been reporting in recent days that FC Bayern are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. Following this publication, the rumour, as well as others, was picked up and spread further by numerous German media sources."
Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge then added: "We are accustomed to speculating intensively on possible inflows and outflows during the transfer period.
"As a rule, we do not comment on these rumours. But now, in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, we want to clarify once and for all that this rumour has no basis and must be referred to the realm of the fable."
