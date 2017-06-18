VAR shambles taints Chile triumph

Douglas Adams once observed: "Technology is a word that describes something that doesn't work yet."
By that definition, FIFA's Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is a technological work of art.
VAR - which uses officials watching the action from a screen to advise the match referee - is being used at the Confederations Cup as part of a two-year trial but is already proving an unnecessary and infuriating distraction.
Certainly Chile, and in particular star midfielder Arturo Vidal, would oppose any move to bring it in on a permanent basis.
The South American champions thought they had broken the deadlock in first-half injury time against Cameroon when Vidal slipped a wonderful ball through for Eduardo Vargas to chip cleverly over advancing goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.
Their boisterous fans celebrated as the players indulged in an elaborate, orchestrated routine.
Two minutes elapsed, with no suggestion VAR had been utilised, before Slovenian referee Damir Skomina indicated the goal had been disallowed for offside.
Even then there was plenty of head-scratching in the stadium with replays indicating Vargas had been in line with covering defender Adolphe Teikeu.
When FIFA's official replay did come, five minutes into the second half, it showed the Chile striker may have had a toe in an offside position. It was that tight.
And the issue here is not the question of whether the on- and off-field officials made the right call, it was more why VAR was called for in the first place.
When the International Football Association Board (IFAB) agreed to the trial in March 2016, it was made clear VAR would only be used when the match official had made a "clear error".
A clear error this was not and FIFA needs to ensure this kind of farce is not repeated.
It is a shame the incident will be the major talking point from an entertaining game in Moscow. A match in which Chile started well before running out of steam, and then coming on strong again in the closing stages to earn a deserved 2-0 triumph.
It's quite conceivable the VAR overrule initially doused their fire, but credit Cameroon, who started to resemble, and play, like African champions after surviving an early onslaught.
It looked in the opening stages as though they would be overwhelmed by Juan Antonio Pizzi's vibrant side.
Vargas struck a post in the opening minute before Ondoa did well to keep out a low, prodded Jose Fuenzalida effort.
Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui had a header rightly ruled out for offside at the other end before Ondoa excelled again to parry clear an Edson Puch drive.
The lively Vargas shot wastefully over after 40 minutes before prematurely thinking he had netted the opener five minutes later.
Chile looked deflated after the break and in need of a spark. Pizzi turned to Alexis Sanchez, fit enough only for a place on the substitutes' bench due to an ankle injury.
It worked as the Arsenal man dinked over a tempting cross from the left with 10 minutes to go and Vidal - the game's outstanding player - nodded home.
There was still time for VAR, and confusion, to reappear once more as Chile made it 2-0 late on.
Sanchez ran on to a chipped ball over the top and although his attempt to round Ondoa and slot home failed, Vargas got the goal he deserved by mopping up the rebound.
The goal was initially disallowed, but again VAR was called for due to doubts over whether Sanchez was onside.
The on-field officials were again overruled and the goal was given.
Adams was right. This technological advancement is not ready. It doesn't work yet.
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
|Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
|Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
|VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
|Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
|Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
|It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
|Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
|Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
|Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
|Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby
|Man Utd move possible for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ex-Real Madrid president Calderon
|Man City will be ´extremely strong´ when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? Man Utd, PSG and the clubs he could join
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7´s club career in Opta numbers
|Brighton seal club-record Ryan signing
|Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto Valverde
|Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
|Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
|Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
|Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
|Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
|Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
|Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
|Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
|Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
|Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
|Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
|Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
|Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
|Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
|Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
|Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
|Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
|Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
|Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
|Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
|Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
|Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
|Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
|Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede