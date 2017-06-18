Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic

Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic is adamant he would not take Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi over any of his team-mates at the Turkish champions, adding that the Real Madrid star has never impressed him.

Ronaldo and Messi have won nine Ballons d'Or between them, but Tosic seemingly prefers attackers such as Ryan Babel, Ricardo Quaresma, Cenk Tosun and Vincent Aboubakar.

"I would not replace anyone at Besiktas in favour of Messi or Ronaldo," Tosic told Fanatik.

"I love my team-mates and my team.

"Besides, I played against Ronaldo in the past and he never impressed me. He played like he was not even there."

Besiktas finished four points clear of Istanbul Basaksehir in 2016-17 to clinch their 15th Super Lig title.