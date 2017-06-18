Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns

LaLiga president Javier Tebas is adamant Cristiano Ronaldo will be proven innocent of tax evasion and is worried about the potential impact of the Real Madrid star leaving Spain's top flight.

The 32-year-old attacker is reportedly seeking an exit from Santiago Bernabeu after prosecutors filed a complaint in which they accused Ronaldo of a "voluntary" and "conscious" breach of his tax obligations, amounting to a figure of €14.7million.

Ronaldo's representatives Gestifute have denied the accusation, while Madrid have said they are "absolutely convinced that our player Cristiano Ronaldo will prove his total innocence in this process."

In an interview with La Sexta, Tebas also stated his belief that the charges will prove to be unfounded, amid rumours of a return to Manchester United or a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

"Knowing those around him, and how professional they are, I'm positive that Cristiano is innocent," he said.

"We live at a time when any news about Spain's Tax Office means everyone is a fraudster. I'm sure he's innocent. From what I've read, I'm sure he hasn't committed any crime."

Together with Barcelona's Lionel Messi, the presence of Ronaldo at Madrid has helped LaLiga cement its status as one of the most attractive competitions in world football, leaving Tebas concerned at the prospect of the Portugal international quitting Zinedine Zidane's side.

"You can't measure it, but it would be huge, and more so [for] the international growth of LaLiga," he said.

"It would be a massive loss for us; an irreparable loss."