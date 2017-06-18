No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany

Australia head coach Ange Postecoglou was in a bullishly myth-busting mood ahead of his side's Confederations Cup Group B opener against world champions Germany in Sochi.
Much has been made of Joachim Low's decision to select a Germany squad lacking most of the country's star names for this trip to Russia, with an emphasis on youth and fringe players a year out from their World Cup defence.
Postecoglou's Australia bowed out in Brazil with three defeats from group matches against Chile, Netherlands and Spain – prompting a period of supposed transition that has already reaped handsome rewards.
Asian Cup glory booked the Socceroos' place in Russia this year, while a spot here in 12 months' time will stand or fall by an expansive and ambitious playing style.
Australia's transformation under Postecoglou has flown under the radar in the build up to the Germany game, with the focus on Low's next generation, and the 51-year-old was keen to set the record straight during his pre-match briefing at Fisht Stadium.
"Let's dispel one myth," he said. "When the teams walk out tomorrow I reckon we'll be younger. If people want to do some research, see who the younger team will be.
"We don’t buy into any of that stuff [about Germany being weak]. It's a great game for us, we're playing against the world champions.
"It's a great test for us and that's how we'll use it but I'll not buy into the idea we're playing against a weakened team. It's a bit of a myth.
"Do the maths – I could be wrong."
It's rondo time on Sochi for the #Socceroos @OmnisportNews #ConfedCup2017 pic.twitter.com/rMrphlbb2H— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 18, 2017
The man most able to knock Postecolglou's predictions offline is veteran forward Tim Cahill.
Now with Melbourne City in his homeland, the 37-year-old former Everton star has a pair of landmarks in his sights as he sits on 96 caps and 48 goals for his country.
"Being able to have the chance to get to that marker will be a massive honour in my career but, over time, I'd much prefer to take success in this competition because it's a massive competition," said Cahill, who vouched for Australia being revitalised under Postecoglou.
"The key thing for us is believing in the way we play and the philosophy of the last two or three years," he added.
"They have young players but there is pressure on them to do well. We know they've got to produce. If we play the style we know we can most definitely beat them."
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby
|Man Utd move possible for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ex-Real Madrid president Calderon
|Man City will be ´extremely strong´ when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? Man Utd, PSG and the clubs he could join
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7´s club career in Opta numbers
|Brighton seal club-record Ryan signing
|Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto Valverde
|Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
|Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
|Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
|Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
|Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
|Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
|Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
|Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
|Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
|Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
|Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
|Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
|Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
|Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
|Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
|Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
|Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
|Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
|Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
|Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
|Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
|Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
|Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
|Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede