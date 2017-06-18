MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top

A brace from David Villa saw New York City to a come-from-behind MLS win, while Toronto retained top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Villa's second-half double helped City overcome the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday.

The Sounders had taken a 40th-minute lead at a wet Yankee Stadium through Cristian Roldan, who finished well into the bottom corner.

Villa had struck the woodwork before dragging City back into the game, his 50th goal for the club coming via a penalty he had controversially been awarded.

The former Spain forward scored the winner 13 minutes from time, side-footing a Jack Harrison cross past Stefan Frei.

City are still five points adrift of conference leaders Toronto, who had Jozy Altidore and Jordan Hamilton score in a 2-0 win at home to DC United.

Elsewhere, Orlando City and Montreal Impact played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Matias Perez Garcia tapped in a Kaka cross for hosts Orlando, but Montreal levelled through Blerim Dzemaili.

Carlos Rivas restored Orlando's lead midway through the first half, only for Ignacio Piatti to score twice in a matter of minutes to put the Impact 3-2 up.

The hosts had to wait until the 94th minute to salvage a point, Jonathan Spector brilliantly heading in a corner from Perez Garcia.

Chicago Fire remain second in the Eastern Conference after MLS top goalscorer Nemanja Nikolic netted his 13th of the season in a 2-1 win at the New England Revolution.

Atlanta United recorded a 3-1 win over Columbus Crew, the San Jose Earthquakes held Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City to a 0-0 draw and the Colorado Rapids edged the Portland Timbers 2-1.

Real Salt Lake overcame Minnesota United 1-0 and Dallas played out a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps, while LA Galaxy and the Houston Dynamo drew 2-2.