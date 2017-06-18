Related

Article

It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw

18 June 2017 21:33

Fernando Santos says the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) remains confusing after his Portugal side saw an opening goal ruled out against Mexico at the Confederations Cup.

The two teams ended up drawing the game 2-2, with Hector Moreno nodding a late equaliser, and there was controversy when Nani's 21st-minute effort was disallowed for offside - with the use of VAR - before Ricardo Quaresma's opener.

While the VAR appeared to come to the correct decision, Santos was frustrated that this came only after the officials had looked at an earlier phase of play where Pepe was offside.

"Those are the rules and if [the VAR] benefits football, very well," he told a post-match news conference. "No one has understood it very well yet.

"It was in the previous move after Cristiano [Ronaldo]'s shot hit the crossbar. It's very confusing.

"There was a stoppage for [Cedric Soares'] other goal, too. It is always our goals. Let's accept it."

Despite the disappointing end with Moreno's goal, Santos believes a draw was a fair result.

"We played a team that has very good, technical players," he said. "At the beginning we couldn't enjoy good control of the ball, but then we managed to balance things out and could have won it in the end.

"The result was fair as Mexico also played well."

Sponsored links

Sunday 18 June

23:26 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
23:01 Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
22:50 Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
22:37 VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
22:36 Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
22:29 Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
22:12 Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
22:09 Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
21:33 It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
21:12 Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
21:04 Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
20:37 Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
20:22 Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
19:42 Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
19:15 Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
18:23 Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
18:15 Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
17:55 Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
17:45 Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
17:38 Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
17:14 No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
16:50 Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
16:41 Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
16:36 Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
15:59 Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
15:12 Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
14:57 Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
14:13 Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
13:31 Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
13:16 I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
12:58 Kane targeting 50 goals next season
12:14 Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
11:49 Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
10:55 Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
10:16 It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
07:19 MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
05:29 Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
00:29 Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´

Saturday 17 June

23:49 Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
23:10 Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
22:44 Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
21:46 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
21:45 Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
21:23 Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
20:46 Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
20:22 Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
20:19 Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
19:51 WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
19:16 Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
18:55 Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
18:16 Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
17:55 Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
17:47 Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
17:45 Monaco seal move for Meite
17:26 Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
17:15 Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
16:44 Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
16:00 Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
15:51 Keizer named new Ajax boss
15:15 Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
14:23 Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
13:54 Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
12:21 AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
11:26 Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
10:24 Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
09:53 Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
01:38 Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
00:26 Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby

Friday 16 June

23:48 Man Utd move possible for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ex-Real Madrid president Calderon
23:30 Man City will be ´extremely strong´ when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta
21:43 Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? Man Utd, PSG and the clubs he could join
21:42 Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7´s club career in Opta numbers
19:41 Brighton seal club-record Ryan signing
19:24 Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto Valverde
18:43 Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
17:55 Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
17:17 Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
17:09 Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
16:59 Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
16:50 Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
16:30 Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
16:16 Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
14:52 Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
13:52 Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
13:38 Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
13:28 Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
13:21 Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
12:21 Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
12:01 Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
11:39 Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
11:06 Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
10:27 Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
08:56 Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
06:54 Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
02:55 Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
00:29 Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
00:04 Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
00:04 Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede

Facebook