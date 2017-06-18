I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick

Marco Asensio is determined to keep his feet on the ground despite a stunning hat-trick for Spain Under-21s against Macedonia on Saturday.

The Real Madrid star scored three superb goals in a 5-0 victory as Spain started their European Under-21 Championship campaign in style.

And, while Asensio received widespread praise for his outstanding showing, he is staying focused on working hard in Spain's next game against Portugal on Tuesday.

"We knew that our first match would be complicated because we had to start well and I think we had a great game against a good team, who made it difficult," he said.

"I'm happy for myself, but above all for the team. Now we must think about Portugal because the competition is very short and we can't fail.

Muy contento por la victoria del equipo y por mi primer hat-trick. ¡A seguir! #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/Of05CMu5WP — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) June 17, 2017

"I feel very well. The coach gives me a lot of freedom in attack and I'm very comfortable, roaming in attacking areas. You could see that I was very comfortable and I'm happy.

"I knew I had to keep working hard and be prepared if the opportunity arose. I'm always prepared and I've come to these finals in very good shape.

"I must be humble and keep working hard. The praise must not get to my head."