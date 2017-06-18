Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´

Gabriel Barbosa says he is staying at Inter "for now" after reportedly rejecting a season-long loan move to Las Palmas.
The Brazil striker, nicknamed Gabigol, arrived to huge fanfare at San Siro last August, having signed on a five-year deal for a reported €29.5million from Santos.
But the 20-year-old became one of the most puzzling cases of 2016-17, failing to start a single Serie A game and only managing one league goal in his nine substitute appearances.
Gabriel apologised to Inter fans and his team-mates last month when his frustration at a debut season to forget boiled over as he petulantly left the dugout before full-time after being an unused substitute against Lazio.
He has long been linked with a move to Las Palmas, but is keen to prove himself at Inter, even though he acknowledges his lack of games cannot last forever.
"For now, I'm staying," he said to Globoesporte.
"I'm happy here, although it is true that if I don't play, I get bored.
"I want to play, so I hope to make a decision soon, but for now I can say that I'm staying at Inter.
"My first season at Inter was very difficult, but I still hope to show my qualities. I have been learning and maturing. I feel like a new man.
"I expected more in the way of opportunities and my start here wasn't as I expected. I'm working hard and I now understand how Italian football works, which is very different from in Brazil. I want to establish myself here.
"There is still time to make a decision on my future."
Inter will be coached by Luciano Spalletti this season, but are yet to make any player additions, despite their reported chase of Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby
|Man Utd move possible for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ex-Real Madrid president Calderon
|Man City will be ´extremely strong´ when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? Man Utd, PSG and the clubs he could join
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7´s club career in Opta numbers
|Brighton seal club-record Ryan signing
|Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto Valverde
|Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
|Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
|Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
|Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
|Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
|Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
|Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
|Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
|Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
|Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
|Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
|Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
|Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
|Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
|Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
|Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
|Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
|Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
|Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
|Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
|Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
|Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
|Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
|Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede