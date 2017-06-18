Related

Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China

18 June 2017 16:41

Manchester United star Paul Pogba renewed acquaintances with Carlos Tevez, as he engaged in some shirt-swapping with his former Juventus team-mate.

Tevez left United for Manchester City before he had the chance to play with Pogba at Old Trafford, but linked up with the Frenchman at Juve for two seasons after a switch to Italy in 2013.

Together they helped Juve to two of their six successive Serie A titles and their connection was restored briefly as Pogba met up with the Shanghai Shenhua striker in China.

The pair traded signed jerseys and posed for a picture that Pogba posted to Instagram, with both wearing broad smiles as well as their new memorabilia.

In the post Pogba used the caption: "See you again soon brother."

Perhaps a Tevez return to Old Trafford could be in the offing?

 

 

