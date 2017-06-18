Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching

The Confederations Cup is firmly under way in Russia, with two of the pre-tournament favourites, Portugal and Chile, each in action on day two.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the European champions faced off against Mexico in Kazan, while Chile met African champions Cameroon in Moscow.

There were flash new boots and maverick hairstyles to mark the occasion – one of which came courtesy of Antoine Griezmann, who probably feels France should be competing – while New Zealand striker Chris Wood got a special tribute to mark an impressive milestone.

You might have heard a small amount of chatter going on about Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid, but the Portugal skipper is in certifiable Confederations Cup mood for now. Here is the specially designed, fashionable footwear given to him for their opener against Mexico:

Not to be outdone by his recently-shaved-headed captain, Ricardo Quaresma – who has never been timid when it comes to his personal appearance – is sporting a new look of his own. It's fair to say that it draws the eye...

Ronaldo, Quaresma and team-mates later sent a message of support via the Portuguese Football Federation following the news of the devastating wild fires in the Pedrogao Grande distract, which are said to have killed at least 62 people.

There was a moment's silence before kick-off of the meeting between Portugal and Mexico in Kazan, as both teams and officials paid their respects.

It was Eder's goal in the Euro 2016 final that sealed Portugal's place at this tournament at the expense of France. Griezmann's national pride certainly hasn't waned since then, if his latest look is anything to go by...

Mexico beat the United States in the 2015 play-off match to join the party in Russia but there seems to be no hard feelings from LA Galaxy's Jermaine Jones, who has given his backing to Javier Hernandez.

It wasn't a great opening game for New Zealand against Russia, but there was at least something to celebrate for Chris Wood, who reached half a century of international appearances.