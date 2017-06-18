Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show

Day two at the Confederations Cup saw Cristiano Ronaldo take centre stage.
The Portugal superstar, who is thought to want out of Real Madrid due to accusations of tax fraud in Spain, played 90 minutes as the Euro 2016 champions were denied a winning start by Mexico's Hector Moreno in a 2-2 draw.
Chile then got the better of Cameroon 2-0 thanks to late goals from Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas.
Away from the on-field action, there was plenty going on around Russia and Omnisport's team on the ground was on hand to get the best bits.
SO FAR, SO-CHI GOOD
Sochi hosts its first game of the Confederations Cup on Monday when an experimental squad representing world champions Germany take on Australia. While one of the main purposes of this tournament is to iron out many of the anticipated kinks that could blight a Russian World Cup, matches at the sleek, gleaming Fisht Stadium could offer an indication of what lies a little further down the line.
Sun bouncing off the Fisht Stadium. It's a scorcher in Sochi. Australia and Germany here for a chat later #ConfedCup2017 @OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/YNRyEOyAAq
— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 18, 2017
Part of a vast sporting complex, taking in the Olympic Village from Sochi 2014 and the Sochi Autodrom, home to Formula One's Russian Grand Prix, the recently converted stadium and its surrounding high-end hotels and holiday apartments are a symbol of the vast investment that has been funnelled towards this part of the Black Sea coastline over the past decade.
Omnisport's man in Sochi or, more accurately, the Adlersky City District of Greater Sochi, is a couple of miles down the coast to the north west of the stadium, where there is a more no-frills resort steeped in fairground games, street hustlers, techno and bad karaoke (a haunting version of Radiohead's 'Creep' from a suited gentleman aside).
So warm it's tempting to head for those snow-capped mountains. They don't lack for pleasant views round here #ConfedCup2017 pic.twitter.com/vpwmI78qjR— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 18, 2017
After a 50-minute walk you arrive at a clinically modern sports city, with no discernible history or immediate prospect of top-flight football - no offence meant to third-tier minnows FC Sochi – and only the Caucasus mountains to remind you where you are in the world.
The host venues at Qatar 2022 will hold some similarities and it will be intriguing to see how fans mingle and create a pre-match atmosphere in such surroundings.
VALDERRAMA DROPS IN FOR THE PRESIDENT’S VISIT
Kazan Arena’s media centre was taken by surprise when FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Colombia great Carlos Valderrama entered unannounced.
Valderrama, an ambassador for world football's governing body, had an animated discussion with Infantino before the latter was whisked away by his security staff after answering a handful of questions for Portuguese TV.
That wasn't the case for Valderrama, though, who found time to patrol the desks, stop for photos and chat to anyone and everyone.
Mr Infantino is doubtless a busy man, but you can't help but wonder if the sight of El Pibe's luscious locks left him feeling a little overawed. He wouldn't be the first.
I have a rival for the best-groomed man at Kazan Arena @OmnisportNews #ConfederationsCup pic.twitter.com/HzGcxI9ZBA— Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) June 18, 2017
He seemed to appear from nowhere, alongside Gianni Infantino, who seemed happy to stay until the scrum got a bit big. pic.twitter.com/RQFNBLqC2i— Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) June 18, 2017
CHI-CHI-CHI, LE-LE-LE, VIVA CHILE
Originality is scarce in the world of modern football chants.
Versions of songs by the White Stripes, Billy Ray Cyrus and the appalling Sloop John B now echo around football stadiums across Europe.
Let's hope these atrocities never infiltrate Chilean football for fans of La Roja possess one of the finest, and simplest, football chants in world football.
It was being belted out around the Spartak Stadium prior to and during their Confederations Cup opener against Cameroon.
Altogether now...
One of the great chants of international football! Simple but effective! pic.twitter.com/7WS6UbcxoE— Jon Fisher (@fisherjon10) June 18, 2017
DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGE
When it was suggested to Australia coach Ange Postecoglou that he was "irritated and prickly" at his pre-match news conference for Monday's showdown with world champions Germany in Sochi, he did a very good impression of a man who was irritated and prickly while denying the whole thing.
"You must know me really well – how many times have you met me before?" the 51-year-old asked his inquisitor, who confirmed this was a first encounter.
"Maybe that's just my demeanour. There's your answer," Postecoglou huffed.
This irritation – or magnified demeanour – stemmed from questions over any advantage Australia might derive from Germany naming a weakened squad and whether this tournament, and pivotal World Cup qualification clash with Japan in August, will define his tenure.
Tim Cahill and (partially covered by a matchball) a bullish Ange Postecoglou are talking in Sochi #socceroos #ConfedCup2017 @OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/hqDjW51Iio— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 18, 2017
Australia might have a younger starting line-up than Joachim Low's men at Fisht Stadium according to Postecoglou, who insists his legacy with the 2015 Asian Cup winners is not up for debate.
"I think my tenure has already been defined so I don't care about it," he said.
"We keep doing what we're doing and we got a handsome reward [the Asian Cup], it wasn't given to us. People are easily dismissing that. They'll dismiss anything else so I don't really care."
Glad we've cleared that up.
NIKA PREDICTS UN-BEAR-ABLE START FOR AUSTRALIA
On Saturday we brought you the less-than-convincing predicting skills of Achilles the deaf cat.
Achilles' pondering and wishy-washy technique means the flimsy feline is being removed as Omnisport's prophet of choice.
So, step forward, Nika the polar bear. Orphan Nika lives in a zoo 100 kilometres from Moscow and has developed a strong love of football (according to the blurb anyway).
She also possesses "special talents" according to her keeper Alexander Igorov. Igorov said: "We realized that Nika has some special talents. She senses in advance if people will come to visit. She has the gift of seeing the future and hides or shows interest when she wants something.
"She plays really well with footballs and swims with them in the pool. She loves them; so much that she sometimes uses them as her pillow when she sleeps.”
Nika's predictions for Monday's game between Australia and Germany? A win for Joachim Low's world champions.
Yesterday it was Achilles the cat, today it's Nika the bear's turn to predict the winner of matches at the Confederations Cup! pic.twitter.com/tAIhdXWHjT— Jon Fisher (@fisherjon10) June 18, 2017
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
|Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
|Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
|VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
|Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
|Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
|It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
|Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
|Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
|Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
|Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby
|Man Utd move possible for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ex-Real Madrid president Calderon
|Man City will be ´extremely strong´ when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? Man Utd, PSG and the clubs he could join
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7´s club career in Opta numbers
|Brighton seal club-record Ryan signing
|Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto Valverde
|Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
|Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
|Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
|Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
|Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
|Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
|Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
|Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
|Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
|Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
|Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
|Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
|Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
|Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
|Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
|Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
|Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
|Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
|Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
|Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
|Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
|Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
|Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
|Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede