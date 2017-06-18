In his first major interview since receiving an 18-month ban for breaching betting rules, Joey Barton claims Luis Suarez, John Terry and Eric Cantona all escaped more lightly at the hands of the Football Association.
The 34-year-old midfielder was suspended in April after admitting an FA misconduct charge and received a £30,000 fine for placing 1,260 bets, including on matches his team was involved in, over a 10-year period.
Barton was released by Burnley at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if he will play professionally again.
The outspoken former Manchester City captain, who has regularly courted controversy on and off the field, remains adamant his punishment is disproportionate.
"Luis Suarez racially insults Patrice Evra. He bites a player. John Terry [charged with racially abusing Anton Ferdinand in 2012]. Eight and 10 games for Suarez. Four for Terry. That's 22 in total. For Cantona's kung-fu kick, it's nine months, say 48 games," Barton, who has stated his intention to appeal against the ban, said in an interview with The Sunday Times.
"I'm getting all that in one hit. I've basically kung-fu-ed a fan, racially abused two players and bitten another in one go - and more - in FA eyes. For doing a football coupon."
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby
|Man Utd move possible for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ex-Real Madrid president Calderon
|Man City will be ´extremely strong´ when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? Man Utd, PSG and the clubs he could join
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7´s club career in Opta numbers
|Brighton seal club-record Ryan signing
|Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto Valverde
|Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
|Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
|Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
|Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
|Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
|Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
|Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
|Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
|Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
|Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
|Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
|Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
|Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
|Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
|Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
|Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
|Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
|Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
|Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
|Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
|Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
|Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
|Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
|Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede