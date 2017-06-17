Related

Article

Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win

17 June 2017 19:16

It is never wise to disobey Vladimir Putin and Russia's players ensured his midweek warning was not ignored as they kicked off the Confederations Cup in style, beating New Zealand with a performance far more emphatic than the 2-0 scoreline suggested.

Putin, fully aware of the discord between fans and arguably the worst Russia team in a generation, went on national television on Thursday and told Stanislav Cherchesov's players to shape up, sharpish.

"Fans and those who love Russian football expect better results from our national team," said the president. "We all hope that the guys play with full commitment, like real warriors and athletes, to at least please the fans with their effort to win."

If the message was not crystal clear for the host team, Putin was in attendance in St Petersburg to ensure first-hand his words were heeded.

After addressing the crowd at the end of another dismal opening ceremony, Putin sat back alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and expected to be entertained.

The pressure was on and, to the surprise of many, Russia delivered, dominating from the outset.

Viktor Vasin hit the post, Dmitry Poloz saw a stabbed effort cleared off the line while New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic made numerous saves to keep the scoreline blank.

With Putin no doubt starting to shift uneasily in his seat, Russia finally broke the deadlock after 31 minutes - Denis Glushakov's delicate chip over the advancing Marinovic bundled over the line with FIFA crediting unfortunate New Zealand defender Michael Boxall with the final touch.

The one-way traffic continued after the break, Marinovic denying Poloz and Aleksandr Erokhin with a fine double save.

The New Zealand keeper made another great stop from Poloz after a swift Russia counter-attack, while Alexander Samedov curled over from a free-kick as Russia looked to put the result beyond doubt.

And Fedor Smolov sealed victory with 21 minutes remaining, finishing simply from six yards after starting a move that led to the hapless Boxall failing to clear Samedov's threatening right-wing cross.

Despite the victory, and the largely impressive nature of it, no one should get carried away for Cherchesov has an almighty job on.

Key figures such as Alan Dzagoev, Artem Dzyuba and Roman Zobnin are absent from the Confederations Cup through injury while veterans Vasili Berezutski and Sergei Ignashevich have retired.

It leaves him exposed with a squad shorn of experience and class but if they can get out of a group that also includes Mexico and European champions Portugal it will show progress ahead of the main event next summer when the world's best come to Russia.

For Putin, the World Cup is an opportunity to showcase the country to a global audience. For that, he needs a largely disillusioned and disinterested Russian public - as seen by the large swathes of empty seats on opening day - to be fully on-board.

Bigger tests await - both in the short and long-term - but this was a very small step in the right direction.

Even Vladimir smiled at the final whistle.

Sponsored links

Saturday 17 June

19:51 WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
19:16 Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
18:55 Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
18:16 Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
17:55 Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
17:47 Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
17:45 Monaco seal move for Meite
17:26 Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
17:15 Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
16:44 Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
16:00 Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
15:51 Keizer named new Ajax boss
15:15 Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
14:23 Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
13:54 Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
12:21 AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
11:26 Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
10:24 Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
09:53 Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
01:38 Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
00:26 Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby

Friday 16 June

23:48 Man Utd move possible for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ex-Real Madrid president Calderon
23:30 Man City will be ´extremely strong´ when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta
21:43 Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? Man Utd, PSG and the clubs he could join
21:42 Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7´s club career in Opta numbers
19:41 Brighton seal club-record Ryan signing
19:24 Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto Valverde
18:43 Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
17:55 Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
17:17 Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
17:09 Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
16:59 Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
16:50 Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
16:30 Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
16:16 Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
14:52 Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
13:52 Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
13:38 Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
13:28 Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
13:21 Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
12:21 Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
12:01 Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
11:39 Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
11:06 Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
10:27 Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
08:56 Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
06:54 Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
02:55 Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
00:29 Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
00:04 Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
00:04 Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede

Thursday 15 June

23:14 Stielike sacked after latest Korea defeat
23:02 Almeida hopes Conceicao restores Porto glory, despite Silva sale
23:00 Everton complete €27m Klaassen deal
22:47 Christiansen backed to bring success back to Leeds
22:26 Monreal expects Bellerin to stay at Arsenal
22:10 Donnarumma must explain AC Milan contract snub - Galli
21:18 Injured Bravo to miss Confederations Cup opener
21:11 Napoli reach ´agreement´ with Berenguer
21:09 Russia v New Zealand: Putin calls for warriors ahead of opener
20:35 Allegri thinks Barcelona will fail to sign PSG star Verratti
19:45 Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery´s PSG can make early statement
19:11 Ligue 1 fixtures: Monaco face crucial late PSG test
18:55 Garcia takes the reins at Saint-Etienne
18:08 Ranieri appointed Nantes coach
18:07 Son a doubt for start of Premier League season
17:58 Nolito: Guardiola has no faith in me, but Man City will want a big fee
17:55 Leicester complete Maguire swoop
17:48 Donnarumma will not renew Milan contract
17:36 Everton seal club-record £30m Pickford deal
16:18 Rudiger downplays Roma exit rumours
15:59 Madrid should sign ´new Ronaldo´ Mbappe - then loan him back to Monaco, says Leboeuf
15:07 Philipp: I nearly joined Bayern
14:48 Cristiano Ronaldo makes first response to tax complaint: The best answer is to be quiet
14:26 Ronaldo still stays in the gym! – Asensio admires Real Madrid star´s desire
13:18 No surgery for Gabriel Jesus
13:11 John Terry gets offer from Birmingham City
12:32 Allegri confirms Juventus Douglas Costa interest
11:42 Tolisso desperate for Bayern silverware
10:50 Emery tells Mbappe to join PSG
09:55 Porto´s Soares honoured by Liverpool interest
09:39 Robben feels he is approaching end of career
09:06 Southgate: There is no magic wand to fix England
09:00 Confederations Cup: Ronaldo the star attraction at Russia´s nervy dress rehearsal
04:21 Ranieri: Domenech has always been a bit bizarre
03:57 FFF president expects Madrid boss Zidane to coach France
02:50 Messi is a ´f****** great guy´ – Barca team-mate Suarez
01:04 Pogba proved point against England, says Lloris

Facebook