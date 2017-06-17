Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio

Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio says it would be futile to create a game plan for Sunday's clash with Portugal that focuses only on stopping Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Gold Cup winners begin their Confederations Cup campaign against the European champions at Kazan Arena, looking to spring a first surprise of the tournament by claiming all three points.
Much of the pre-match talk has centred on Portugal star Ronaldo, whose preparations for the finals have been overshadowed by a legal complaint alleging tax fraud in Spain and a reported desire to quit Real Madrid.
Head coach Fernando Santos insisted he has total faith in his captain to deliver but Osorio feels it would be risky to ignore the other attacking talent at Portugal's disposal.
"We're expecting a very difficult opponent. They are the European champions and I would say that, right now, they're one of the best teams in the world," he told a media conference.
"However, our team is not bad either, and we really think we have a chance of winning. We've prepared thoroughly and we just have to expect that the players play properly and execute the game plan.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player but he's not the only one. We think that, as a whole team, they're excellent.
"Cristiano can play on both sides and they normally play 4-4-3 They have excellent other attackers in Nani, [Ricardo] Quarersma, [Gelson] Martins. We'll need players to cover both sides and we'll try to control the ball as much as possible. We have to stop them going from defence to attack because that's one of their most effective ways of going for our goal."
Se acabó, ¡Estamos listos para mañana! #SomosMéxico | #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/03eZmIQbGi— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 17, 2017
Osorio hopes for an entertaining, attacking match in the Tatarstan capital and praised Santos for selecting arguably the strongest squad at his disposal for the tournament.
"We're playing the champions of Europe and the world champions, the Copa America champions are in the other group. It's very even," he said.
"I can only tell you that with the squad Portugal brought, it's basically the best team they could have, apart from Renato Sanches. It's going to be very difficult.
"They're coming here to win, which is wonderful for the tournament. You can see they are taking this very seriously. It's the same with Chile. It's an honour to play against the best teams in the world and that's what Mexico really needs.
"I don't think we’ll see a match with more defending than attacking. We believe we have a great opportunity.
"The best way to stop transitions is to defend in your own half and try to avoid that they overcome your defence. Or, we might risk a bit more and go for their goal. You'll see what we do. Let’s hope the system works as well as possible. But yes, their transitions are very dangerous, like any team that plays with that system."
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby
|Man Utd move possible for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ex-Real Madrid president Calderon
|Man City will be ´extremely strong´ when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? Man Utd, PSG and the clubs he could join
|Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7´s club career in Opta numbers
|Brighton seal club-record Ryan signing
|Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto Valverde
|Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
|Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
|Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
|Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
|Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
|Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
|Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
|Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
|Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
|Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
|Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
|Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
|Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
|Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
|Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
|Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
|Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
|Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
|Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
|Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
|Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
|Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
|Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
|Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede