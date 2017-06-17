Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio wowed with a brilliant hat-trick as Spain's Under-21s thrashed Macedonia 5-0 to open their European Under-21 championship campaign.

Spain recorded an emphatic victory in Gdynia on Saturday, with Asensio – fresh from a breakthrough campaign at club level which saw him score in the Champions League final victory over Juventus – producing an incredible display.

His stunning first goal after 16 minutes saw him find the top-right corner with a magnificent left-footed 30-yard strike, an effort which doubled his side's lead after Saul Niguez's overhead kick had put them ahead.

Gerard Deulofeu's penalty had La Rojita three ahead by half-time, but Asensio ensured the headlines were his by adding two more goals after the break.

His second on 54 minutes saw him weave into the area before finding the far corner with the aid of a slight deflection.

Asensio's third was even better, the Madrid attacking midfielder picking up the ball inside his own half before beating Igor Aleksovski from 20 yards at the end of a charging run.

Signed from Mallorca for just €3.9million in December 2014, the 21-year-old spent 2015-16 on loan at Espanyol before becoming part of Zinedine Zidane's squad as Los Blancos won LaLiga and the Champions League last term.

Asensio also scored a superb goal on his Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup final over Sevilla last August.