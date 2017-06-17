Monaco seal move for Meite

Monaco have secured the services of Soualiho Meite from Zulte Waregem for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder, a Belgian Cup winner last season, has signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions after passing his medical.

"It is an honour to sign for this great club," said Meite.

"There are very good working facilities here. I followed the team's results last year. The team has solidarity, technique and lots of pace.

"The coach, [Leonardo] Jardim, has succeeded in giving the team a real collective identity. I cannot wait to start training, learning and developing under his orders.

"I will be doing my best to show the club management that they were right to give me my chance."