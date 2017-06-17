Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby

Andre Wisdom will join Derby County from Liverpool, pending the successful completion of a medical.
Championship side Derby confirmed on Friday they have agreed a deal with Liverpool and agreed personal terms with the player, who will undergo fitness checks on his return from holiday.
Reports suggest the transfer fee could eventually reach over £4million.
Wisdom made 38 appearances on loan with Derby in 2013-14 and also spent temporary spells with West Brom and Norwich City before spending last season with Red Bull Salzburg.
The 24-year-old has made 14 Premier League appearances for Liverpool between 2012 and 2013, before his loan stints began.
Derby also signed Hull City defender Curtis Davies ahead of the 2017-18 season.
