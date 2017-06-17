Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do

The opening day of the Confederations Cup saw hosts Russia take on New Zealand in St Petersburg.

Stanislav Cherchesov's men delivered with an impressive 2-0 win, a match that followed the tournament's opening ceremony which included Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Elsewhere, Australia's players were asked some tricky questions and an Arsenal centre-back showed off his silky skills!

Before every major tournament comes an opening ceremony. This one was similar to many others; not very good.

Plenty of colour at the #ConfedCup Opening Ceremony

At least one person enjoyed it, however, Russian actress and model Victoria Lopyreva who was on hand to present the tournament matchball.