Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do

The opening day of the Confederations Cup saw hosts Russia take on New Zealand in St Petersburg.
Stanislav Cherchesov's men delivered with an impressive 2-0 win, a match that followed the tournament's opening ceremony which included Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Elsewhere, Australia's players were asked some tricky questions and an Arsenal centre-back showed off his silky skills!
Before every major tournament comes an opening ceremony. This one was similar to many others; not very good.
Plenty of colour at the #ConfedCup Opening Ceremony— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 17, 2017
Not long to go now!#RUSNZL pic.twitter.com/vjkNsJQy0J
At least one person enjoyed it, however, Russian actress and model Victoria Lopyreva who was on hand to present the tournament matchball.
Great honor to be a part of the official ceremony opening the #ConfedCup2017
