Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary

Former France international Eric Cantona feels Didier Deschamps is not the right person to coach the national team due to his inability to find a formation where all his best players can shine at once.
Les Bleus are in danger of missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia following their recent defeat at the hands of Sweden.
And Cantona believes Deschamps is the one to blame for their precarious situation, calling on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to take his place.
"The quantity of talent and potential France have is just insane," Cantona told Eurosport.
"But why is all this talent not on the pitch when it really matters? It is mind-boggling.
"A great coach is being judged on his ability to find a tactical system where his best players can all express themselves at the same time.
"That will not happen when you are being coached by an accountant rather than a visionary.
"Zizou, Zizou, please return. Your country needs you."
France sit second in Group A with 13 points from six games, level on points with leaders Sweden and three points clear of third-placed Netherlands.
