Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil

Hugo Broos has demanded a balanced approach from his Cameroon players when they take on Chile - a team he believes are better than Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.
African champions Cameroon open their Confederations Cup campaign against their South American counterparts in Moscow on Sunday with Broos wary of a talented Chile squad led by the likes of Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez.
Chile's back to back Copa America triumphs has seen them emerge as a world superpower and victory in Russia will cement their status as a team to watch when the World Cup returns here in 12 months' time.
Speaking ahead of their clash at the Spartak Stadium, Broos said: "We know we will be playing an excellent team. We have seen the last matches they have played, against Argentina, Venezuela and Russia and we have seen the quality of this team.
"They won the South American championship and this, in theory, means they are better than Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, to name just three, so they have a lot of quality.
"We will have to show our best level to defeat them."
Joachim Low, coach of world champions Germany, recently described Chile as one of the top three teams in the world, and Broos subscribes to that view, adding: "I think he's totally correct. When you see what Chile have done over the past few years, with their power and technique.
"They are very fast but that's just one of their qualities. Currently, they are one of the best teams in the world. For us it will be a great opportunity to show what we can do."
Cameroon's AFCON success in Gabon earlier this year - their first since 2002 - was based around a subtle blend of sound defensive organisation and attacking flair. And it's this combination that Broos believes will give them a chance against La Roja.
He said: "Modern football is defending and attacking. To win the game, you have to attack. You can't play 90 minutes in front of your goal and hope for one chance.
"We have an offensive tactic for Sunday but we are also aware of the power of Chile’s attacking players. We must have a good defence. If we don’t have this, we won't win the game tomorrow.
"We will have to counter the many qualities of the Chilean team and this will not be easy. We will have to take risks and attack. The key will be finding the right balance."
