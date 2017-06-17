AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez he is ready to discuss a player exchange deal involving Gianluigi Donnarumma and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 18-year-old Donnarumma informed Milan this week he is not interested in signing a contract renewal and Madrid are believed to be keeping a close eye on the highly rated goalkeeper's situation at San Siro.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is reportedly keen to leave Madrid amid scrutiny in Spain over his tax affairs.

"If Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid because of his tax problems and Real want to sign Donnarumma, then we are ready to talk to Perez," Mirabelli told Corriere dello Sport.

"Although obviously without the transfer fee of €400 million that the Spanish press has mentioned..."

Donnarumma's decision to reject Milan's offer came as a huge blow to the Serie A outfit, but they do not hold a grudge against the youngster or his agent Mino Raiola.

"For the moment, nothing will happen with Donnarumma. The owners do not want to accept any offers. For us, Donnarumma is priceless. We are not selling him for now," Mirabelli added.

"We made him an enormous offer considering his age and the burden it would place on Milan. We were willing to pay him €25m net over five years, which would have cost the club an estimated €50m.

"But we have all due respect for Gigio and Raiola. Everyone is free to do what he thinks is best for him. It is not true that there was tension with Mino Raiola during Thursday's meeting and there was no fighting. We all took the situation in and went our separate ways.

"We are feeling bitter, as are our fans."