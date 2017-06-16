Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva

Cristiano Ronaldo remains "focused and very serious" about Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign after a sensational report emerged claiming he wants to leave Real Madrid.

Madrid were rocked on Friday when Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed the 32-year-old no longer wanted to play in Spain amid scrutiny over his tax affairs, a story that sources close to the player have seemingly since confirmed to other international news outlets.

Ronaldo's representatives have strongly denied an accusation that the forward concealed earnings and defrauded the Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.

Madrid have expressed "full confidence" in Ronaldo and believe he will be proved innocent of any wrongdoing, but nonetheless he is claimed to have made an "irreversible decision" to leave Santiago Bernabeu.

The storm has gone on while Portugal are preparing for the Confederations Cup in Russia – their first game coming against Mexico on Sunday – but Ronaldo's international colleague Andre Silva insists his captain is concentrating on the task at hand.

"As far as I can see, he is motivated about the national team - he is focused and very serious," Silva told reporters after being asked how Ronaldo had seemed since the tax charges emerged on Tuesday.

Silva, who Ronaldo has tipped as his heir for Portugal, is loving the experience of playing alongside the four-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"It is a dream, for many years I had imagined playing with Cristiano, so I am happy to play with him," he said.

"I try to listen to him and he explains things to me in the best way. I think our good communication has led to good results."