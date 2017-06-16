Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Real Madrid amid scrutiny in Spain over his tax affairs, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Ronaldo's representatives have strongly denied an accusation that the forward concealed earnings and defrauded the Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.

Madrid expressed "full confidence" in the Portugal international in a statement released on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old then published an Instagram post accompanied by a caption saying "Sometimes the best answer it's [sic] to be quiet."