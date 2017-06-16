Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory

Ricardo Carvalho hopes to watch Portugal add the Confederations Cup to their trophy cabinet after defying his advancing years to win the European Championship last season.
Then 38, Carvalho became the oldest player in the history of the UEFA event in France last year, and helped his team claim their first piece of major international silverware thanks to a dramatic extra-time triumph over the hosts in the showpiece in Paris.
Now 39 and playing for Shanghai SIPG, the former Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Monaco defender is not among the squad picked by head coach Fernando Santos for the World Cup warm-up event in Russia, where Portugal face Mexico in their opening game in Kazan on Sunday, but he will be watching his countrymen with keen interest.
"I was proud of that," he was quoted as saying by the FIFA website when asked about his role at Euro 2016.
"Nothing is impossible.
"This is another great competition for us after 2016, and I think the ambitions are again to win the cup.
"We already got our names carved in the European trophy last year, so it is important now to get out hands on a global trophy for our country.
"It would mean a lot. The Portuguese people love football and, after seeing the team prevail in Europe last year, they are waiting for the next great achievement."
Portugal have been training in Kazan today ahead of their #ConfedCup opener with Mexico on Sunday pic.twitter.com/ymRfTI2vij
— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 15, 2017
All eyes in Russia and around the world during the tournament will be on Portugal's superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who earned effusive praise from his former Madrid colleague.
"Cristiano is the most complete player in the world. And he works harder than anyone," Carvalho said.
Eintracht Frankfurt's Marco Fabian, though, insists Mexico will not be distracted by the task of trying to halt the Ballon d'Or holder.
"No way," he said when asked if the CONCACAF Gold Cup winners will assign a dedicated marker to Ronaldo.
"We have trained focusing on Portugal, not Cristiano Ronaldo, and the team is in good shape. We have to make an example on Sunday and try to start off with a win."
Fabian's view was supported by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who added: "It's Portugal, not just Cristiano.
"We know what type of player he is, but aside from him there are other quality players that we have to stop."
Mexico must make do without Porto forward Jesus Corona, who is missing the tournament due to personal reasons.
"As a player we know the quality he has and what he offers," Ochoa said.
"Now we have to take on the cup with the players we have and there is quality and talent."
Portugal won 1-0 in a friendly in their previous meeting in June 2014, while Mexico's Rafael Marquez is a survivor from his team's 2-1 loss to Portugal in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
Key Opta stats:
- Mexico are participating in their seventh Confederations Cup, equalling Brazil for the most appearances at the tournament.
- Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made 162 saves for Granada in La Liga this season, 35 more than any other goalkeeper.
- Cristiano Ronaldo was the top scorer in this season's Champions League, finding the net 12 times, while only two players assisted more than Ronaldo (five, behind Neymar and Ousmane Dembele).
|Ronaldo seems ´very serious´ amid Real Madrid exit storm, says Silva
|Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss
|Portugal v Mexico: Absent Carvalho eager to witness more glory
|Man City, Bayern and PSG can give Arsenal ´boss´ Sanchez what he wants, says Petit
|Cherchesov wants new period of Russia success
|Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
|Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
|Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
|Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
|Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
|Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
|Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
|Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
|Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
|Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
|Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
|Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
|Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
|Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
|Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
|Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
|Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
|Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
|Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede
|Stielike sacked after latest Korea defeat
|Almeida hopes Conceicao restores Porto glory, despite Silva sale
|Everton complete €27m Klaassen deal
|Christiansen backed to bring success back to Leeds
|Monreal expects Bellerin to stay at Arsenal
|Donnarumma must explain AC Milan contract snub - Galli
|Injured Bravo to miss Confederations Cup opener
|Napoli reach ´agreement´ with Berenguer
|Russia v New Zealand: Putin calls for warriors ahead of opener
|Allegri thinks Barcelona will fail to sign PSG star Verratti
|Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery´s PSG can make early statement
|Ligue 1 fixtures: Monaco face crucial late PSG test
|Garcia takes the reins at Saint-Etienne
|Ranieri appointed Nantes coach
|Son a doubt for start of Premier League season
|Nolito: Guardiola has no faith in me, but Man City will want a big fee
|Leicester complete Maguire swoop
|Donnarumma will not renew Milan contract
|Everton seal club-record £30m Pickford deal
|Rudiger downplays Roma exit rumours
|Madrid should sign ´new Ronaldo´ Mbappe - then loan him back to Monaco, says Leboeuf
|Philipp: I nearly joined Bayern
|Cristiano Ronaldo makes first response to tax complaint: The best answer is to be quiet
|Ronaldo still stays in the gym! – Asensio admires Real Madrid star´s desire
|No surgery for Gabriel Jesus
|John Terry gets offer from Birmingham City
|Allegri confirms Juventus Douglas Costa interest
|Tolisso desperate for Bayern silverware
|Emery tells Mbappe to join PSG
|Porto´s Soares honoured by Liverpool interest
|Robben feels he is approaching end of career
|Southgate: There is no magic wand to fix England
|Confederations Cup: Ronaldo the star attraction at Russia´s nervy dress rehearsal
|Ranieri: Domenech has always been a bit bizarre
|FFF president expects Madrid boss Zidane to coach France
|Messi is a ´f****** great guy´ – Barca team-mate Suarez
|Pogba proved point against England, says Lloris
|Southampton sack Puel
|Marlon Santos secures permanent Barcelona switch
|Abbiati urges Donnarumma to stay amid talk of new AC Milan deal
|My position is centre-back - No doubts for Lindelof over Manchester United role
|Dortmund comeback the best moment of Bartra´s career
|Manchester United make Lindelof first close-season signing
|FIFA introduces three-step anti-discrimination plans for Confederations Cup
|Is Sandro Wagner the man to replace Mario Gomez as Germany´s spearhead?
|AC Milan announce Abbiati return as club manager
|Bellerin pondering Barca switch, says Suarez
|Tolisso swaps Lyon for Bayern in record €41.5m deal
|Vidal wants no repeat of Medel madness in Chile´s Confederations Cup challenge
|Mane as important as Coutinho for Liverpool, believes Fowler
|RB Leipzig complete Bruma signing
|Coutinho is special to Klopp – McAllister says Brazil star must stay at Liverpool
|Di Francesco not ruling out Roma bid for Berardi
|Abidal becomes Barcelona ambassador
|Nacho: Real Madrid only need small changes
|Roma confirm bid received for Liverpool target Salah, Rudiger going nowhere
|I did not do my job well - Spalletti regrets Roma Totti division
|Inter not winning trophies a scandal, says new boss Spalletti
|Heidel expects critical outcry if Tedesco appointment fails
|Deco cautious over Andre Silva´s AC Milan impact: He will score at least 10
|Magnificent Mourinho and good omens for Wenger – the Premier League opening day in Opta numbers
|Return to Liverpool extra special for Benitez
|A £45m Chelsea bid is ´low´ for Napoli star Insigne
|Real Madrid backing for Ronaldo after tax fraud complaint
|Cruyff appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach
|Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in
|Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early
|Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham´s early agenda
|Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid
|Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence
|Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
|Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches
|Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley
|Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate
|Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?
|Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach
|Osorio, Mexico not focused on Ronaldo
|Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win
|Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year
|Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14
|Southgate marvels at France´s punishing pace and power
|Deschamps praises France response to ´disaster scenario´
|Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint