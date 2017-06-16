Pastore refutes PSG exit reports

Paris Saint-Germain forward Javier Pastore insists he is going to stay at the club, refuting speculation he had asked for a transfer.

French newspaper L'Equipe this week claimed the 27-year-old was keen to leave the capital club, with Inter and AC Milan reportedly interested.

However Pastore, who only played 15 games in Ligue 1 last season due to injury, told Argentine radio station Radio Mitre that he will remain in Paris.

"That's wrong that I asked to leave," he said. "I played very little because of my injuries and it is true that I did not make a good season.

"But I'm going to stay at PSG this summer."