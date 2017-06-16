Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar

Jordy Gaspar has left Lyon for Monaco, signing a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

Defender Gaspar, a France Under-20 international, made just three appearances for Lyon last season, one of which came in the Champions League.

The 20-year-old joined Lyon's youth ranks in 2008 and spent three campaigns with the B team before stepping up last season.

Monaco vice-president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev said: "We are pleased to announce the signing of Jordy Gaspar to AS Monaco.

"He is a young French prospect recognised for his potential and who will find all the conditions to progress here under the orders of Leonardo Jardim."

L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer la signature de Jordy Gaspar jusqu’en 2020 ! #WelcomeToMonaco pic.twitter.com/2Ua4UieFu7 — AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) June 16, 2017

Since winning the title, Monaco have sold Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and seem likely to lose teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe.

However, they have added Youri Tielemans to their ranks and tied Radamel Falcao and Jardim down to contract extensions.

Gaspar's departure follows news that Lyon have signed Brazilian left-back Fernando Marcal from Benfica for €4.5million after he impressed on loan at Guingamp last term.