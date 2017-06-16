Kocaman returns as Fenerbahce boss

Aykut Kocaman has returned to Fenerbahce and signed a two-year contract to begin a second stint as head coach.

The 52-year-old replaces Dick Advocaat, who took charge of Netherlands' national team after Fener finished third in the league in his single year at the helm.

Kocaman spent three years in charge of Fener between 2010 and 2013, winning the Super Lig in his first season and taking the club to the Europa League semi-finals in his last, as well as winning two Turkish Cups.

He also spent a prolific eight-year spell with Fenerbahce as a player between 1988 and 1996.

Kocaman took over a year out of the game after resigning from his first spell in charge before returning to the game with Konyaspor in October 2014.

He led Konyaspor to their first-ever Turkish Cup in 2017.

"We wish many victories and championships to Aykut Kocaman, who has been a valuable part of our club," read Fener's statement on Friday. "We welcome him to his home."