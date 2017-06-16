Related

Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves

16 June 2017 13:38

Dani Alves has told Paulo Dybala he will have to leave Juventus in order to reach his full potential.

Argentina international Dybala has been tipped as Lionel Messi's heir, a claim that gained more weight when he hit a double in Juve's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has been persistently linked with a move to Camp Nou, as well as LaLiga champions Real Madrid, and Juve team-mate Alves believes such a transfer is required for him to improve.

"La Joya [Dybala's nickname] will bear fruit," Alves said in an interview on Esporte Interativo.

"We have spoken many times and I told him that one day, I do not know when, he will have to leave Juventus to improve even more."

Dybala has won back-to-back Scudetti and Coppa Italia since joining Juve in 2015, but he was on the losing side in the Champions League final this month in a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Regarding his own future, Alves, who has one year remaining on his contract with Juventus, would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

"Last year I turned down many offers from the Premier League because I felt I had to go to Serie A," he said.

"There is a great defensive culture, and to go and play in England you have to know how to defend well.

"I hope that one day I will go there."

Asked if that could happen soon, Alves responded: "Who knows? We'll see."

 

Friday 16 June

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70

