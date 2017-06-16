Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid

Related

16 June 2017 16:50

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Real Madrid and Hertha Berlin have wasted no time in cheekily offering him a route out.

The world of football was abuzz on Friday following reports that Ronaldo is keen to move away from Madrid amid scrutiny over his tax affairs in Spain – an issue in which he has strongly denied wrongdoing.

If he were to leave Santiago Bernabeu, the 32-year-old Portugal superstar would no doubt be welcome anywhere.

Hertha were quick to open up their doors to four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo with a playful offer posted on social media.

The Bundesliga club said: "Ronaldo wants to leave @realmadrid. No cash, but galactic challenge and Berlin will love you like a son. Interested, @Cristiano?"

This is becoming a theme for the team from the German capital; they posed a similar proposition to Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he was left off Manchester United's retained list ahead of the 2017-18 season. 

