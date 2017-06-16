Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit

Diego Benaglio has signed a three-year contract with Ligue 1 champions Monaco after leaving Wolfsburg.
The 33-year-old's contract at Volkswagen Arena still had two years to run but he has opted to move to the Ligue 1 champions, agreeing a deal at Stade Louis II through to 2020.
The former Switzerland goalkeeper, who retired from international football in 2014, will compete with Danijel Subasic and Morgan De Sanctis for the number one shirt at Leonardo Jardim's title-holders.
"It's an honour to join AS Monaco, the reigning French champions," he said in a statement on the club website.
"I followed the team's results last year, they achieved great things. Obviously I've also followed Falcao's season and Kylian Mbappe's development. I can't wait to meet the squad. I'll be doing my best to bring my experience and everything I can to the team."
Les premiers mots de Diego Benaglio en Rouge & Blanc !
ITW complète https://t.co/57AS8uuKI9 pic.twitter.com/8HbNyO8wPd
— AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) June 16, 2017
Benaglio, who made 14 league appearances last season, leaves Wolfsburg on good terms, stating his intention in a statement on the Bundesliga side's website to return to the club in the future.
"As much as I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career with AS Monaco, leaving here is very difficult for me," he said. "Wolfsburg and VfL have become the second home for my family and me. I am already looking forward to my return."
Diego #Benaglio moves to @AS_Monaco - planned return after active playing career https://t.co/VC2AVUks46 pic.twitter.com/x7c0IGDt3l
— VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) June 16, 2017
Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe said: "What pleases us even more though is that we have basically agreed with Diego Benaglio that he will return to take a position at VfL Wolfsburg once he has finished his active playing career and that he will remain closely connected with us."
Former Grasshopper and Stuttgart player Benaglio had made over 250 league appearances for Wolfsburg since joining the club from Nacional of Portugal in 2008.
|Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
|Hudson: New Zealand at Confederations Cup to win
|Germany´s main goal to retain World Cup, Bierhoff says
|Russia defends labour practices as FIFA sidesteps Qatar crisis
|Dybala will have to leave Juventus to improve, claims Alves
|Cameroon v Chile: Time for ´a new milestone´ for La Roja
|Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem
|Lacazette´s Atletico move is off and there are no other offers - Aulas
|Pastore refutes PSG exit reports
|Ronaldo makes ´irreversible decision´ to leave Real Madrid, report claims
|Monaco snap up Lyon youngster Gaspar
|Welbeck backs Oxlade-Chamberlain to secure central role
|Real Madrid ´machine´ Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or - Almeida
|Messi wouldn´t fit at Real Madrid – Asensio
|Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele
|Butland would command greater fee than Pickford - Stoke
|Manchester City must be more ´streetwise´, says Sterling
|Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede
|Stielike sacked after latest Korea defeat
|Almeida hopes Conceicao restores Porto glory, despite Silva sale
|Everton complete €27m Klaassen deal
|Christiansen backed to bring success back to Leeds
|Monreal expects Bellerin to stay at Arsenal
|Donnarumma must explain AC Milan contract snub - Galli
|Injured Bravo to miss Confederations Cup opener
|Napoli reach ´agreement´ with Berenguer
|Russia v New Zealand: Putin calls for warriors ahead of opener
|Allegri thinks Barcelona will fail to sign PSG star Verratti
|Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery´s PSG can make early statement
|Ligue 1 fixtures: Monaco face crucial late PSG test
|Garcia takes the reins at Saint-Etienne
|Ranieri appointed Nantes coach
|Son a doubt for start of Premier League season
|Nolito: Guardiola has no faith in me, but Man City will want a big fee
|Leicester complete Maguire swoop
|Donnarumma will not renew Milan contract
|Everton seal club-record £30m Pickford deal
|Rudiger downplays Roma exit rumours
|Madrid should sign ´new Ronaldo´ Mbappe - then loan him back to Monaco, says Leboeuf
|Philipp: I nearly joined Bayern
|Cristiano Ronaldo makes first response to tax complaint: The best answer is to be quiet
|Ronaldo still stays in the gym! – Asensio admires Real Madrid star´s desire
|No surgery for Gabriel Jesus
|John Terry gets offer from Birmingham City
|Allegri confirms Juventus Douglas Costa interest
|Tolisso desperate for Bayern silverware
|Emery tells Mbappe to join PSG
|Porto´s Soares honoured by Liverpool interest
|Robben feels he is approaching end of career
|Southgate: There is no magic wand to fix England
|Confederations Cup: Ronaldo the star attraction at Russia´s nervy dress rehearsal
|Ranieri: Domenech has always been a bit bizarre
|FFF president expects Madrid boss Zidane to coach France
|Messi is a ´f****** great guy´ – Barca team-mate Suarez
|Pogba proved point against England, says Lloris
|Southampton sack Puel
|Marlon Santos secures permanent Barcelona switch
|Abbiati urges Donnarumma to stay amid talk of new AC Milan deal
|My position is centre-back - No doubts for Lindelof over Manchester United role
|Dortmund comeback the best moment of Bartra´s career
|Manchester United make Lindelof first close-season signing
|FIFA introduces three-step anti-discrimination plans for Confederations Cup
|Is Sandro Wagner the man to replace Mario Gomez as Germany´s spearhead?
|AC Milan announce Abbiati return as club manager
|Bellerin pondering Barca switch, says Suarez
|Tolisso swaps Lyon for Bayern in record €41.5m deal
|Vidal wants no repeat of Medel madness in Chile´s Confederations Cup challenge
|Mane as important as Coutinho for Liverpool, believes Fowler
|RB Leipzig complete Bruma signing
|Coutinho is special to Klopp – McAllister says Brazil star must stay at Liverpool
|Di Francesco not ruling out Roma bid for Berardi
|Abidal becomes Barcelona ambassador
|Nacho: Real Madrid only need small changes
|Roma confirm bid received for Liverpool target Salah, Rudiger going nowhere
|I did not do my job well - Spalletti regrets Roma Totti division
|Inter not winning trophies a scandal, says new boss Spalletti
|Heidel expects critical outcry if Tedesco appointment fails
|Deco cautious over Andre Silva´s AC Milan impact: He will score at least 10
|Magnificent Mourinho and good omens for Wenger – the Premier League opening day in Opta numbers
|Return to Liverpool extra special for Benitez
|A £45m Chelsea bid is ´low´ for Napoli star Insigne
|Real Madrid backing for Ronaldo after tax fraud complaint
|Cruyff appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach
|Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in
|Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early
|Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham´s early agenda
|Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid
|Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence
|Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
|Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches
|Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley
|Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate
|Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?
|Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach
|Osorio, Mexico not focused on Ronaldo
|Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win
|Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year
|Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14
|Southgate marvels at France´s punishing pace and power
|Deschamps praises France response to ´disaster scenario´
|Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint