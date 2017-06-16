Abidal says Mbappe not worth £120m as he talks up Barca move for Dembele

Eric Abidal does not believe in-demand Monaco star Kylian Mbappe is worth £120million but the Barcelona ambassador said Ousmane Dembele would fit in well at Camp Nou.
Teenage sensation Mbappe is the most sought-after player in football, with Barca, rivals Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all linked with big-money moves for the 18-year-old forward.
French champions Monaco are reluctant to part with their prized asset, with a record fee required to lure the France international from the Stade Louis II.
Despite Mbappe scoring 26 goals in all competitions as Monaco dethroned Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals, countryman Abidal does not agree with the transfer figures being touted.
"Mbappe is a good player, but his price is not £120m," Abidal told Cadena Ser.
"I still think he wants to stay in Monaco and confirm his level there.
"He has to make a decision also thinking about his game minutes, because this is the year of the World Cup."
Abidal added: "When you start to pay £100m as was done by Pogba, then for a player with more talent you have to reach £200m and that does not represent the value of the players.
"Here at Barca, what price would be paid for [Lionel] Messi or Neymar?"
Mbappe was impressive again for France, capping his fourth international appearance by assisting Dembele's winner in the 3-2 victory over England.
Borussia Dortmund's Dembele has also been linked with Barca, having revealed the Catalan giants were interested in him last year.
The 20-year-old attacker scored six goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances in 2016-17.
"Dembele is a very talented player, he would fit very well in the club," added Abidal.
"If the bench is strong things are achieved, the signings will help a lot."
