Rudiger downplays Roma exit rumours

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has dismissed suggestions he could leave the Stadio Olimpico for Inter ahead of next season.

Newly appointed Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen on a reunion with Rudiger after previously working with the Germany international before swapping Rome for Milan.

Rudiger has been a regular in Roma's line-up since joining from Stuttgart ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and, with Inter heavily bankrolled by their wealthy owners Suning Holdings, several reports have suggested a move to San Siro is imminent.

However, the Germany defender – who is on international duty at the Confederations Cup – was keen to cool rumours of a move to Roma's Serie A rivals.

"I have read the rumours that I will leave Roma for Inter," he told Bild.

"I have also read that my team-mate Kostas Manolas is being linked with Inter as well...

"But if we had to believe everything the papers write, I would already have left Roma last season. Yet I am still here.

"My brother is dealing with these rumours, I am fully focused on the Confederations Cup."

The 24-year-old has a contract with Roma until June 2020.