Ronaldo still stays in the gym! – Asensio admires Real Madrid star´s desire

Marco Asensio says he admires Cristiano Ronaldo's continued desire for success after the duo helped Real Madrid to Champions League glory.
Ronaldo scored twice in Madrid's final victory over Juventus in Cardiff, with Asensio and Casemiro also on target as the Spanish champions won 4-1 to seal their third European title in the space of four seasons.
The Portugal international, now 32 and with four Champions Leagues to his name, continues to show the same dedication in training and with his gym work.
Asensio finds that inspirational and feels Ronaldo is an impressive leadership figure for Madrid's other young stars.
Asked what he learned from playing alongside four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, Asensio told Marca: "So much!
"What I admire about him is the ambition he has after having won so many things on a collective and individual basis.
"The hunger he still has, the way he trained and that he stays in the gym once we have finished.
"He always wants more and that affects the rest of the team. In every training session, you learn from him."
Proud to represent the National Team— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 14, 2017
pic.twitter.com/G0x0y4UZP7
Asensio has reportedly agreed a new Madrid contract until 2023, having impressed in his first season at the club following loan spells with Mallorca and Espanyol in the preceding two campaigns.
But he has been warned by team-mate Sergio Ramos not to expect the club's historic run of success to continue indefinitely as Zinedine Zidane's side set their sights on a 13th continental crown.
"I spoke about that [the 'Decimotercera'] with Sergio Ramos and he told me not to get used to this because it is very difficult," Asensio said.
"It took him a long time to win his first Champions League and many club legends have never won it. I was lucky enough to do so in my first year.
"[Being at Real Madrid] is something different and very big. Everything is magnified, but once you are inside it is all very familiar.
"It is a shock at first, but you get used to it. Real Madrid demands the maximum. You have to win and please.
"To see myself with the Champions League trophy at such a young age was an incredible and tremendous feeling."
|Rudiger downplays Roma exit rumours
|Madrid should sign ´new Ronaldo´ Mbappe - then loan him back to Monaco, says Leboeuf
|Philipp: I nearly joined Bayern
|Cristiano Ronaldo makes first response to tax complaint: The best answer is to be quiet
|Ronaldo still stays in the gym! – Asensio admires Real Madrid star´s desire
|No surgery for Gabriel Jesus
|John Terry gets offer from Birmingham City
|Allegri confirms Juventus Douglas Costa interest
|Tolisso desperate for Bayern silverware
|Emery tells Mbappe to join PSG
|Porto´s Soares honoured by Liverpool interest
|Robben feels he is approaching end of career
|Southgate: There is no magic wand to fix England
|Confederations Cup: Ronaldo the star attraction at Russia´s nervy dress rehearsal
|Ranieri: Domenech has always been a bit bizarre
|FFF president expects Madrid boss Zidane to coach France
|Messi is a ´f****** great guy´ – Barca team-mate Suarez
|Pogba proved point against England, says Lloris
|Southampton sack Puel
|Marlon Santos secures permanent Barcelona switch
|Abbiati urges Donnarumma to stay amid talk of new AC Milan deal
|My position is centre-back - No doubts for Lindelof over Manchester United role
|Dortmund comeback the best moment of Bartra´s career
|Manchester United make Lindelof first close-season signing
|FIFA introduces three-step anti-discrimination plans for Confederations Cup
|Is Sandro Wagner the man to replace Mario Gomez as Germany´s spearhead?
|AC Milan announce Abbiati return as club manager
|Bellerin pondering Barca switch, says Suarez
|Tolisso swaps Lyon for Bayern in record €41.5m deal
|Vidal wants no repeat of Medel madness in Chile´s Confederations Cup challenge
|Mane as important as Coutinho for Liverpool, believes Fowler
|RB Leipzig complete Bruma signing
|Coutinho is special to Klopp – McAllister says Brazil star must stay at Liverpool
|Di Francesco not ruling out Roma bid for Berardi
|Abidal becomes Barcelona ambassador
|Nacho: Real Madrid only need small changes
|Roma confirm bid received for Liverpool target Salah, Rudiger going nowhere
|I did not do my job well - Spalletti regrets Roma Totti division
|Inter not winning trophies a scandal, says new boss Spalletti
|Heidel expects critical outcry if Tedesco appointment fails
|Deco cautious over Andre Silva´s AC Milan impact: He will score at least 10
|Magnificent Mourinho and good omens for Wenger – the Premier League opening day in Opta numbers
|Return to Liverpool extra special for Benitez
|A £45m Chelsea bid is ´low´ for Napoli star Insigne
|Real Madrid backing for Ronaldo after tax fraud complaint
|Cruyff appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach
|Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in
|Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early
|Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham´s early agenda
|Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid
|Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence
|Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
|Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches
|Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley
|Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate
|Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?
|Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach
|Osorio, Mexico not focused on Ronaldo
|Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win
|Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year
|Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14
|Southgate marvels at France´s punishing pace and power
|Deschamps praises France response to ´disaster scenario´
|Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint
|Not good enough and lessons must be learned - Kane frustrated by England defeat
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Berizzo wants attacking football at Sevilla like Sampaoli
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Zenit belong in the Champions League - Mancini keen to deliver success
|France and England unite to honour Manchester and London victims
|Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid
|Bolt´s race for football glory begins... on Pro Evo!
|What is coming is totally different - Sampaoli realistic after Argentina romp
|Roma appoint Di Francesco as new boss
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Moreno becomes Monchi´s first Roma signing
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli's bold experiment
|Iran target new ground after qualifying for 2018 World Cup
|Super Silva proves worth for brilliant Brazil
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Alli could be England´s Ronaldo or Zidane - Houllier
|Ronaldo accused of tax fraud totalling €14.7million
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension
|Athletic defender Yeray set for chemotherapy
|New Griezmann contract will keep €100m release clause – Cerezo
|Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best
|Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment
|Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano
|Messi and Barca congratulate NBA champions Warriors
|Australia bid to host 2023 Women´s World Cup
|Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A
|Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid
|Verratti to Barcelona complicated as agent rules out Serie A return
|Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup
|Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move