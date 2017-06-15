Robben feels he is approaching end of career

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has acknowledged he is slowly nearing the end of his career and he is already thinking about life after football.

The Netherlands international recently signed a new deal with the Bundesliga champions that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2018.

He has yet to make a final decision on whether he will keep playing at that point, but the attacker is aware that he is approaching retirement.

"I am approaching the end of my career, that is the reality," Robben told Kicker.

"More and more, I am starting to look forward to whatever is coming my way after my career.

"I am very relaxed, I am not worried too much about what will happen in 2018. I am just focusing on the here and now.

"The one thing I know for sure is that I will return to Netherlands after my career, to Groningen. I still have close ties with my boyhood club. I might be able to do something there.

"But I want six months away from the game first and just don't do anything at all."

The 33-year-old scored 13 goals in 26 Bundesliga outings in 2016-17.