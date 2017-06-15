Ranieri: Domenech has always been a bit bizarre

Claudio Ranieri hit out at "bizarre" former France head coach Raymond Domenech as he awaits clearance to take charge of Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Ranieri's move to replace Sergio Conceicao is reportedly being held up due to a Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) regulation stipulating head coaches in Ligue 1 must be under the age of 65.

The 65-year-old Italian – who sensationally guided Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2015-16 – said there is an agreement in place with Nantes as he singled out LFP president Domenech.

"We are nearly there, even if it's not yet official. I haven't signed yet, but there is an agreement with the president," Ranieri told Mediaset Premium.

"I do my work with passion, professionalism and focus, so what others say doesn't interest me

"Plus if it's Domenech… he has always been a bit bizarre."

"I was convinced by the project at Nantes. There is a very strong youth academy with players emerging from here like Marcel Desailly or Didier Deschamps, many of a great quality coming through right now, and the President is very enthusiastic," Ranieri added.

"I was struck by the squad, as they were bottom of the table halfway through the season, then thanks to Conceicao's work they finished seventh. That shows me good work can be done here.

"The other sides in Ligue 1 are reinforcing a great deal, but we will try to have our say."