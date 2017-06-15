Related

Pogba proved point against England, says Lloris

15 June 2017 01:04

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris believes Paul Pogba proved a point to his detractors with his performance in Tuesday's friendly win over England.

The Manchester United midfielder produced a superb display as Didier Deschamps' side recorded a 3-2 win in Paris, despite having been reduced to 10 men following Raphael Varane's red card.

Pogba has been accused in some quarters of failing to justify United's decision to pay a world-record fee of £89million to sign him from Juventus last year, although he did finish 2016-17 with winners' medals in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

But Tottenham captain Lloris expects the 24-year-old to show continued improvement next season and beyond.

"Maybe he had some things to prove, because he belongs to one of the best clubs in the world and he plays in the Premier League, and he has to show his level," said Lloris.

"Against England, he was fantastic and as a midfielder he helped the team a lot to manage the ball. I have no doubt that he will get better and better."

Lloris went on to suggest that he has been trying to convince Thomas Lemar to join him at Spurs.

The 21-year-old Monaco star has been linked with a move to England's top flight in recent weeks, and when asked if he had encouraged him to consider Spurs, Lloris answered: "You're right to ask the question, but I cannot reply!"

He continued: "The Premier League is very exciting. All the Premier League clubs have the capacity and the ability to sign the best players in the world.

"In France, we used to have a lot of talented players and it's true that the new generation are fantastic, but we need to give them time to get the right maturity. But, as they showed this week, they are ready to compete at the best level. Let's see what will happen in the Premier League."

