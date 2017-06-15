Napoli reach ´agreement´ with Berenguer

Napoli have agreed personal terms with Osasuna winger Alex Berenguer, with only a final agreement between the two clubs standing in the way of a transfer, his agent has revealed.

Osasuna, who were relegated from LaLiga last season, are reportedly holding out for a fee close to the 21-year-old's €9million release clause, with their initial €6m bid falling short.

Agent Juan Oyaga revealed everything has been agreed on the player's side and hopes Napoli can now strike a deal with the Spanish club so the deal can progress.

Berenguer played 29 times in LaLiga last season, scoring once and registering a team-high six league assists.

"Alejandro would very much like to wear the Napoli shirt, it is one of the greatest clubs in the history of Italian football," Oyaga said to CalcioNapoli24.

"We have already found an agreement for the contract and wages, and I'm sure the clubs will find the right solution.

"How long until the deal is done? You know how it is in football, what you can't manage in a month can be done in three hours. Now we are waiting for Napoli's official offer."