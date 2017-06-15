Related

Messi is a ´f****** great guy´ – Barca team-mate Suarez

15 June 2017 02:50

Lionel Messi is a "f****** great guy" according to Barcelona team-mate Denis Suarez, who praised the five-time Ballon d'Or win for remaining humble at Camp Nou.

Spanish midfielder Suarez returned to Barcelona last July and featured in the first team alongside the club's all-time leading scorer Messi.

Messi enjoyed another fine campaign, scoring 54 goals in all competitions.

Reflecting on his first season in the senior side, Suarez was asked which team-mate surprised him most, and the 23-year-old told Sport: "I'd like to highlight Leo [Messi].

"From outside he can seem like an almost unreachable person, but in the dressing room he's just one of the team. He's a f****** great guy."

Talking further about Barca's famed MSN – Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar – he added: "They welcomed me from the first day and I have a great relationship with the three of them, although I get on best with Luis. I'm next to him in the dressing room and he's always supported me."

The 2016-17 campaign did not go according to plan, however, as Barcelona were dethroned by rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Barca also lost to Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals.

But Suarez – linked with a move to Italian side Napoli – hopes next season will be "incredible and I hope we win all three trophies".

 

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 38 +65 93
2 Barcelona 38 +79 90
3 Atlético Madrid 38 +43 78
4 Sevilla 38 +20 72
5 Villarreal 38 +23 67

