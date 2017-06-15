Ligue 1 fixtures: Monaco face crucial late PSG test

Ligue 1 champions Monaco will face fierce rivals Paris Saint-Germain with six games to go in the 2017-18 campaign in a clash that could decide the title.

Leonardo Jardim's side romped to glory last term after a run of 12 successive victories, a charge that saw them finish eight points clear of second-placed PSG.

The two sides will meet for the first time on November 26 at Stade Louis II, but the return fixture in the French capital on April 15, matchday 33, could play a crucial part in deciding who is crowned champions in May.

Monaco open their season at home to Toulouse before away trips to Dijon and Metz and the opening three fixtures are followed by back-to-back south-coast derbies with Marseille and Nice.

After the mid-season break the champions face a tough run of five matches that includes the return clashes of those derbies and a home meeting with Lyon.

Following their second PSG encounter Monaco face two of the promoted clubs – Amiens and Troyes – and Jardim's men will be hoping to be accompanied by silverware when they travel to the latter on the final day.