Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery´s PSG can make early statement

15 June 2017 19:45

Paris Saint-Germain have an ideal chance to make an early statement as they bid to wrestle the Ligue 1 title back from Monaco in 2017-18.

The French top flight's fixtures were announced on Thursday, a month after Monaco ended a 17-year wait for league glory and deny PSG a fifth straight crown.

Emery is under pressure to deliver the title this season and has a great opportunity to make a fast start and ensure it is his side, not Leonardo Jardim's, who build the early momentum.

With a home opener against promoted side Amiens, PSG do not face a team that finished inside the top seven in their first five games.

Their first big test comes at home to Lyon on September 17, while they face back-to-back games against Marseille and last season's third-place finishers Nice in October.

The opening league meeting against Monaco is away on November 26, with the return match coming on a potentially decisive matchday 33 on April 15.

If they are in with a title chance going into the final weeks of the season, a run-in that reads Guingamp (home), Amiens (away), Rennes (home) and Caen (away) looks positive.


PSG's 2017-18 Ligue 1 fixtures in full:

05/08/2017 – PSG v Amiens
12/08/2017 – Guingamp v PSG
19/08/2017 – PSG v Toulouse
26/08/2017 – PSG v Saint-Etienne
09/09/2017 – Metz v PSG
17/092017 – PSG v Lyon
23/09/2017 – Montpellier v PSG
30/09/2017 – PSG v Bordeaux
14/10/2017 – Dijon v PSG
22/10/2017 – Marseille v PSG
28/10/2017 – PSG v Nice
04/11/2017 – Angers v PSG
18/11/2017 – PSG v Nantes
26/11/2017 – Monaco v PSG
29/11/2017 – PSG v Troyes
02/12/2017 – Strasbourg v PSG
09/12/2017 – PSG v Lille
16/12/2017 – Rennes v PSG
20/12/2017 – PSG v Caen
13/01/2018 – Nantes v PSG
17/01/2018 – PSG v Dijon
21/01/2018 – Lyon v PSG
27/01/2018 – PSG v Montpellier
03/02/2018 – Lille v PSG
10/02/2018 – Toulouse v PSG
17/02/2018 – PSG v Strasbourg
25/02/2018 – PSG v Marseille
03/03/2018 – Troyes v PSG
10/03/2018 – PSG v Metz
17/03/2018 – Nice v PSG
01/04/2018 – PSG v Angers
07/04/2018 – Saint-Etienne v PSG
15/04/2018 – PSG v Monaco
21/04/2018 – Bordeaux v PSG
28/04/2018 – PSG v Guingamp
06/05/2018 – Amiens v PSG
12/05/2018 – PSG v Rennes

19/05/2018 – Caen v PSG

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Monaco 38 +76 95
2 PSG 38 +56 87
3 Nice 38 +27 78
4 Olympique Lyonnais 38 +29 67
5 Olympique Mars… 38 +16 62

