John Terry gets offer from Birmingham City

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has been offered a contract by Championship side Birmingham City.

Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp has made an approach to bring the 36-year-old to the second-tier club, even though he thinks the centre-back remains capable of playing at any level.

Terry has also been linked with a move to the United States, China and Premier League clubs West Brom and Bournemouth.

But Redknapp hopes his "good offer" will be enough to lure Terry to Birmingham, who only avoided relegation to League One on the final day of last season.

"I would love to have him at the football club," Redknapp said to talkSPORT. "He is a fantastic captain and great leader.

"We have made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It is up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham.

"He could play for anybody still – he has got a couple of good years in him.

"He played for me the other week in Michael Carrick's testimonial. I had John at the back with Jamie Carragher and I would have them two together all day long. They were fantastic.

"I had a chat with him and said to him come in - he's doing his coaching badges - have a year or two and who knows what he wants to do in the future?"

Terry left Premier League champions Chelsea at the end of the season after 22 years at the club, a spell that saw him win 15 major trophies.

He fell out of favour after Antonio Conte's arrival as manager, only making nine top-flight appearances in 2016-17.