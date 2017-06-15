Christiansen backed to bring success back to Leeds

Thomas Christiansen is the man who can bring Leeds United together on and off the pitch so they can launch a Premier League promotion bid, says managing director Angus Kinnear.

Christiansen was named as Garry Monk's successor on Thursday after leaving his previous role with APOEL - the 44-year-old having led them to the Cypriot league title last season.

Under his leadership APOEL also knocked Athletic Bilbao out of the Europa League before being eliminated in the last 16 by Anderlecht.

Details of Christiansen's contract at Elland Road remain unclear but the club hope he can restore a winning mentality after last season ended with a whimper – Leeds missing out on the play-offs despite occupying a top-six berth for much of the season.