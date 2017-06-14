Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have strongly denied an accusation that the Real Madrid forward concealed earnings and defrauded the Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prosecutors in Madrid filed a complaint to a court in Pozuelo de Alarcon that accused the four-time Ballon d'Or winner of a "voluntary" and "conscious" breach of his tax obligations.
The complaint suggested Ronaldo had created a "business structure" in 2010 to conceal earnings from image rights between 2011 and 2014.
However, Gestifute – the company owned by the 32-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes – issued a statement detailing their client's arrangements for payments related to his image rights and insisted "there has never been concealment, or the slightest intention to conceal".
Gestifute said the company, Tollin, does not amount to an offshore structure for evading taxes and was established in 2004 when Ronaldo signed for Manchester United.
"The Public Prosecutor has filed today a complaint against Cristiano Ronaldo and not a claim, which implies a substantial change," the statement read.
"The Public Prosecutor understands that CR [Ronaldo] is participating in an offshore structure, similar to that of other players, when most of the revenues were obtained directly by the player, without the participation of any of his societies.
"The rest of his revenues were paid to the player and declared in Spain according to the terms that the player’s advisors considered applicable.
"There is no offshore structure for evading taxes. Tollin is 100 per cent owned by Cristiano Ronaldo since its foundation in 2004. It was founded when the player arrived at Manchester United, six years before his signing for Real Madrid, and the net profits were €12.753.685,28 euros."
Gestifute then detailed Tollin's distribution of taxes during his time in England before insisting no altered arrangements were put in place when Ronaldo made a then-world record move to Madrid in 2009.
The statement continued: "When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid, he maintained the same structure he had in UK. No other structure was created at that moment.
"Throughout all of the above mentioned years, CR never had a tax problem, contrary to what the Spanish Prosecutors insinuates. All contractual modifications to [the] structure have been made to guarantee that the incomes fully observe the Spanish tax regulation."
The statement went on to detail Ronaldo's previous co-operation with the Spanish tax authorities and concluded: "The declared amount can be discussed, but it is clear that the football player did not try to evade taxes."
|Not good enough and lessons must be learned - Kane frustrated by England defeat
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Berizzo wants attacking football at Sevilla like Sampaoli
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Zenit belong in the Champions League - Mancini keen to deliver success
|France and England unite to honour Manchester and London victims
|Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid
|Bolt´s race for football glory begins... on Pro Evo!
|What is coming is totally different - Sampaoli realistic after Argentina romp
|Roma appoint Di Francesco as new boss
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Moreno becomes Monchi´s first Roma signing
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli's bold experiment
|Iran target new ground after qualifying for 2018 World Cup
|Super Silva proves worth for brilliant Brazil
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Alli could be England´s Ronaldo or Zidane - Houllier
|Ronaldo accused of tax fraud totalling €14.7million
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension
|Athletic defender Yeray set for chemotherapy
|New Griezmann contract will keep €100m release clause – Cerezo
|Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best
|Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment
|Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano
|Messi and Barca congratulate NBA champions Warriors
|Australia bid to host 2023 Women´s World Cup
|Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A
|Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid
|Verratti to Barcelona complicated as agent rules out Serie A return
|Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup
|Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move
|Buffon almost certain over retirement
|Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva
|Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims
|Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder
|Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
|Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
|AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
|England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
|Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
|Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
|Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
|Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
|Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
|Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
|£300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
|RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
|Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
|Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
|Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
|Kane wants permanent England captaincy
|Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
|Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
|Isco: I have finished the season very well
|I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
|Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
|Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision