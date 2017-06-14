Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches

Tottenham's first Premier League game at Wembley will be an early test of their title credentials as they take on defending champions Chelsea.
Mauricio Pochettino's men struggled at the national stadium in European competition last season, winning just one of their four games, also losing there to Antonio Conte's men in the FA Cup semi-final.
Spurs will play every home game at Wembley next term as their new stadium is built and will look to strike an early blow in the title race, hosting Chelsea on August 19 – although all exact dates are subject to change. They will welcome Liverpool on October 21, a match that is followed by a trip to Manchester United.
Chelsea's start to the season is far from easy, with home games against Arsenal and Manchester City forming part of a tricky set of September fixtures.
The Blues welcome Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge on November 4 and have a difficult start to 2018 as they visit Arsenal, while a home clash with Liverpool in the penultimate outing of the season could prove pivotal in deciding the title.
Pep Guardiola will be aiming for a much more successful second season at Manchester City after a trophyless first campaign, and they take on likely title rivals Liverpool early in the season, the Reds visiting the Etihad Stadium on September 9.
There will be some early Christmas cheer in the blue half of Manchester should City topple United at Old Trafford on December 9, but April could prove more decisive as they host their neighbours and then visit Tottenham.
United's first significant test in their attempt to improve substantially on last season's sixth-place finish comes courtesy of a trip to Liverpool on October 14, and a home game versus Arsenal and Mourinho's nemesis Arsene Wenger on April 28 figures to be particularly important to any title or Champions League aspirations.
Wenger can provide early vindication to the club's decision to extend his contract with a win at Anfield on August 26.
Their first north London derby of the season comes at Emirates Stadium on November 18, while a return fixture with Liverpool on December 23 is sure to have an impact on how much festive cheer the Gunners can enjoy.
