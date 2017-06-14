Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham´s early agenda

Tottenham may be out for revenge when they start the 2017-18 Premier League season at Newcastle United before Chelsea are entertained as the first visitors to their temporary Wembley home.
Tottenham, who are in the process of building a new stadium, won just one of the four European games they played at the national stadium last season and were also beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.
They will hope to avenge that result in the second week of the season and strike an early blow in the title race having finished seven points behind Chelsea last campaign, but not before visiting a Newcastle side that handed them a high-profile 5-1 humiliation on the final day of 2015-16 when already relegated to ensure Spurs finished below arch-rivals Arsenal.
Key to Tottenham's title hopes will be a five-week spell starting on October 21, which sees Spurs take on Liverpool, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.
A busy December includes a home match versus Manchester City, and the return fixture with United at Wembley on January 31 is followed by a trip to Liverpool and the second north London derby.
Tottenham's visit to Stoke City is sandwiched by games against Chelsea and City in a potentially pivotal period, but the run-in crucially softens in the final four fixtures as Spurs seek a maiden Premier League title.
Please note: Burnley (H) Aug 26 is the same day as the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final and will need to be rescheduled (1/2)
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 14, 2017
Tottenham's 2017-18 Premier League fixtures in full:
12/08/2017 - Newcastle United v Tottenham
19/08/2017 - Tottenham v Chelsea
26/08/2017 - Tottenham v Burnley
09/09/2017 - Everton v Tottenham
16/09/2017 - Tottenham v Swansea City
23/09/2017 - West Ham v Tottenham
30/09/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Tottenham
14/10/2017 - Tottenham v Bournemouth
21/10/2017 - Tottenham v Liverpool
28/10/2017 - Manchester United v Tottenham
04/11/2017 - Tottenham v Crystal Palace
18/11/2017 - Arsenal v Tottenham
25/11/2017 - Tottenham v West Brom
28/11/2017 - Leicester City v Tottenham
02/12/2017 - Watford v Tottenham
09/12/2017 - Tottenham v Stoke City
13/12/2017 - Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion
16/12/2017 - Manchester City v Tottenham
23/12/2017 - Burnley v Tottenham
26/12/2017 - Tottenham v Southampton
30/12/2017 - Tottenham v West Ham
01/01/2018 - Swansea City v Tottenham
13/01/2018 - Tottenham v Everton
20/01/2018 - Southampton v Tottenham
31/01/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester United
03/02/2018 - Liverpool v Tottenham
10/02/2018 - Tottenham v Arsenal
24/02/2018 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham
03/03/2018 - Tottenham v Huddersfield Town
10/03/2018 - Bournemouth v Tottenham
17/03/2018 - Tottenham v Newcastle United
31/03/2018 - Chelsea v Tottenham
07/04/2018 - Stoke City v Tottenham
14/04/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester City
21/04/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham
28/04/2018 - Tottenham v Watford
05/05/2018 - West Brom v Tottenham
13/05/2018 - Tottenham v Leicester City
