Related

Article

Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start

14 June 2017 10:47

Manchester United have an opportunity to make a fast start to the Premier League season after their 2017-18 fixtures were announced on Wednesday.

Having finished a disappointing sixth last season, Jose Mourinho's men will want to make a strong statement that they can compete for the title this time around and their opening fixtures do not look overly daunting.

West Ham, Swansea City, Leicester City, Stoke City, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace are their first seven opponents, with four of those games – including the toughest against Ronald Koeman's Toffees – coming at home.

Things get more difficult from October, with Liverpool (away), Tottenham (home) and champions Chelsea (away) pencilled in as three of their subsequent four fixtures, the only likely respite in that span coming with a trip to Huddersfield Town.

There are back-to-back games against Arsenal (away) and Manchester City (home) on December 2 and December 9 respectively, while their away games against Everton and Spurs come in January.

If United are in title contention at the end of the season, there could be a tense finish in store, with the away game against Pep Guardiola's City (April 7) and a home match against Arsenal (April 28) both coming inside their final six games.

The campaign ends with a home game against Watford on May 13.


Manchester United's 2017-18 fixtures in full:

12/08/2017 - Manchester United v West Ham 
19/08/2017 - Swansea City v Manchester United
26/08/2017 - Manchester United v Leicester City
09/09/2017 - Stoke City v Manchester United
16/09/2017 - Manchester United v Everton
23/09/2017 - Southampton v Manchester United
30/09/2017 - Manchester United v Crystal Palace
14/10/2017 - Liverpool v Manchester United
21/10/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Manchester United
28/10/2017 - Manchester United v Tottenham 
04/11/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester United
18/11/2017 - Manchester United v Newcastle United
25/11/2017 - Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion
28/11/2017 - Watford v Manchester United
02/12/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United
09/12/2017 - Manchester United v Manchester City
12/12/2017 - Manchester United v Bournemouth
16/12/2017 - West Brom v Manchester United
23/12/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester United
26/12/2017 - Manchester United v Burnley
30/12/2017 - Manchester United v Southampton
01/01/2018 - Everton v Manchester United
13/01/2018 - Manchester United v Stoke City
20/01/2018 - Burnley v Manchester United
31/01/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester United
03/02/2018 - Manchester United v Huddersfield Town
10/02/2018 - Newcastle United v Manchester United
24/02/2018 - Manchester United v Chelsea
03/03/2018 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United
10/03/2018 - Manchester United v Liverpool
17/03/2018 - West Ham v Manchester United
31/03/2018 - Manchester United v Swansea City
07/04/2018 - Manchester City v Manchester United
14/04/2018 - Manchester United v West Brom
21/04/2018 - Bournemouth v Manchester United
28/04/2018 - Manchester United v Arsenal
05/05/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United

13/05/2018 - Manchester United v Watford

Sponsored links

Wednesday 14 June

13:11 A £45m Chelsea bid is ´low´ for Napoli star Insigne
12:53 Real Madrid backing for Ronaldo after tax fraud complaint
12:29 Cruyff appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach
12:07 Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in
12:04 Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early
11:46 Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham´s early agenda
11:25 Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid
11:10 Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence
10:47 Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
10:17 Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches
10:00 Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley
09:17 Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate
09:00 Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?
06:46 Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach
05:56 Osorio, Mexico not focused on Ronaldo
04:29 Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win
02:55 Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year
01:54 Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14
00:59 Southgate marvels at France´s punishing pace and power
00:34 Deschamps praises France response to ´disaster scenario´
00:19 Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint

Tuesday 13 June

23:53 Not good enough and lessons must be learned - Kane frustrated by England defeat
23:09 France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
22:58 Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
22:28 Berizzo wants attacking football at Sevilla like Sampaoli
22:10 France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
21:59 Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
21:51 Zenit belong in the Champions League - Mancini keen to deliver success
21:20 France and England unite to honour Manchester and London victims
20:48 Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid
19:58 Bolt´s race for football glory begins... on Pro Evo!
19:37 What is coming is totally different - Sampaoli realistic after Argentina romp
19:07 Roma appoint Di Francesco as new boss
16:50 Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
16:17 Moreno becomes Monchi´s first Roma signing
15:59 Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment
15:50 Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
15:42 Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started
14:59 Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli's bold experiment
14:44 Iran target new ground after qualifying for 2018 World Cup
14:37 Super Silva proves worth for brilliant Brazil
14:10 Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
13:18 Alli could be England´s Ronaldo or Zidane - Houllier
13:13 Ronaldo accused of tax fraud totalling €14.7million
13:11 Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
13:05 Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension
12:39 Athletic defender Yeray set for chemotherapy
12:05 New Griezmann contract will keep €100m release clause – Cerezo
12:01 Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best
09:43 Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment
09:15 Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano
07:42 Messi and Barca congratulate NBA champions Warriors
04:17 Australia bid to host 2023 Women´s World Cup
03:29 Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A
03:07 Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid
02:33 Verratti to Barcelona complicated as agent rules out Serie A return
00:37 Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup
00:02 Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move

Monday 12 June

21:35 Buffon almost certain over retirement
21:29 Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva
21:01 Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims
20:51 Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder
20:41 Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
19:32 Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
16:42 AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
16:02 England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
15:47 Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
15:38 Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
14:53 Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
14:27 Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
13:42 Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
13:16 Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
13:15 £300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
12:05 RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
11:39 Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
10:59 Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
09:37 Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
09:12 Kane wants permanent England captaincy
08:20 Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
04:26 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
03:27 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
02:35 Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
01:59 Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
00:58 Isco: I have finished the season very well
00:48 I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
00:25 Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
00:24 Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision

Facebook