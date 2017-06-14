Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start

Manchester United have an opportunity to make a fast start to the Premier League season after their 2017-18 fixtures were announced on Wednesday.
Having finished a disappointing sixth last season, Jose Mourinho's men will want to make a strong statement that they can compete for the title this time around and their opening fixtures do not look overly daunting.
West Ham, Swansea City, Leicester City, Stoke City, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace are their first seven opponents, with four of those games – including the toughest against Ronald Koeman's Toffees – coming at home.
Things get more difficult from October, with Liverpool (away), Tottenham (home) and champions Chelsea (away) pencilled in as three of their subsequent four fixtures, the only likely respite in that span coming with a trip to Huddersfield Town.
There are back-to-back games against Arsenal (away) and Manchester City (home) on December 2 and December 9 respectively, while their away games against Everton and Spurs come in January.
Our first #PLfixtures of 2017/18... pic.twitter.com/Tn9oZ5vFQG— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 14, 2017
If United are in title contention at the end of the season, there could be a tense finish in store, with the away game against Pep Guardiola's City (April 7) and a home match against Arsenal (April 28) both coming inside their final six games.
The campaign ends with a home game against Watford on May 13.
Manchester United's 2017-18 fixtures in full:
12/08/2017 - Manchester United v West Ham
19/08/2017 - Swansea City v Manchester United
26/08/2017 - Manchester United v Leicester City
09/09/2017 - Stoke City v Manchester United
16/09/2017 - Manchester United v Everton
23/09/2017 - Southampton v Manchester United
30/09/2017 - Manchester United v Crystal Palace
14/10/2017 - Liverpool v Manchester United
21/10/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Manchester United
28/10/2017 - Manchester United v Tottenham
04/11/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester United
18/11/2017 - Manchester United v Newcastle United
25/11/2017 - Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion
28/11/2017 - Watford v Manchester United
02/12/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United
09/12/2017 - Manchester United v Manchester City
12/12/2017 - Manchester United v Bournemouth
16/12/2017 - West Brom v Manchester United
23/12/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester United
26/12/2017 - Manchester United v Burnley
30/12/2017 - Manchester United v Southampton
01/01/2018 - Everton v Manchester United
13/01/2018 - Manchester United v Stoke City
20/01/2018 - Burnley v Manchester United
31/01/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester United
03/02/2018 - Manchester United v Huddersfield Town
10/02/2018 - Newcastle United v Manchester United
24/02/2018 - Manchester United v Chelsea
03/03/2018 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United
10/03/2018 - Manchester United v Liverpool
17/03/2018 - West Ham v Manchester United
31/03/2018 - Manchester United v Swansea City
07/04/2018 - Manchester City v Manchester United
14/04/2018 - Manchester United v West Brom
21/04/2018 - Bournemouth v Manchester United
28/04/2018 - Manchester United v Arsenal
05/05/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
13/05/2018 - Manchester United v Watford
|A £45m Chelsea bid is ´low´ for Napoli star Insigne
|Real Madrid backing for Ronaldo after tax fraud complaint
|Cruyff appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach
|Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in
|Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early
|Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham´s early agenda
|Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid
|Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence
|Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
|Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches
|Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley
|Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate
|Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?
|Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach
|Osorio, Mexico not focused on Ronaldo
|Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win
|Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year
|Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14
|Southgate marvels at France´s punishing pace and power
|Deschamps praises France response to ´disaster scenario´
|Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint
|Not good enough and lessons must be learned - Kane frustrated by England defeat
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Berizzo wants attacking football at Sevilla like Sampaoli
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Zenit belong in the Champions League - Mancini keen to deliver success
|France and England unite to honour Manchester and London victims
|Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid
|Bolt´s race for football glory begins... on Pro Evo!
|What is coming is totally different - Sampaoli realistic after Argentina romp
|Roma appoint Di Francesco as new boss
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Moreno becomes Monchi´s first Roma signing
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli's bold experiment
|Iran target new ground after qualifying for 2018 World Cup
|Super Silva proves worth for brilliant Brazil
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Alli could be England´s Ronaldo or Zidane - Houllier
|Ronaldo accused of tax fraud totalling €14.7million
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension
|Athletic defender Yeray set for chemotherapy
|New Griezmann contract will keep €100m release clause – Cerezo
|Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best
|Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment
|Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano
|Messi and Barca congratulate NBA champions Warriors
|Australia bid to host 2023 Women´s World Cup
|Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A
|Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid
|Verratti to Barcelona complicated as agent rules out Serie A return
|Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup
|Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move
|Buffon almost certain over retirement
|Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva
|Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims
|Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder
|Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
|Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
|AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
|England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
|Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
|Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
|Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
|Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
|Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
|Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
|£300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
|RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
|Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
|Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
|Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
|Kane wants permanent England captaincy
|Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
|Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
|Isco: I have finished the season very well
|I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
|Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
|Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision