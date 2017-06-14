Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start

Manchester United have an opportunity to make a fast start to the Premier League season after their 2017-18 fixtures were announced on Wednesday.

Having finished a disappointing sixth last season, Jose Mourinho's men will want to make a strong statement that they can compete for the title this time around and their opening fixtures do not look overly daunting.

West Ham, Swansea City, Leicester City, Stoke City, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace are their first seven opponents, with four of those games – including the toughest against Ronald Koeman's Toffees – coming at home.

Things get more difficult from October, with Liverpool (away), Tottenham (home) and champions Chelsea (away) pencilled in as three of their subsequent four fixtures, the only likely respite in that span coming with a trip to Huddersfield Town.

There are back-to-back games against Arsenal (away) and Manchester City (home) on December 2 and December 9 respectively, while their away games against Everton and Spurs come in January.

If United are in title contention at the end of the season, there could be a tense finish in store, with the away game against Pep Guardiola's City (April 7) and a home match against Arsenal (April 28) both coming inside their final six games.

The campaign ends with a home game against Watford on May 13.





Manchester United's 2017-18 fixtures in full:

12/08/2017 - Manchester United v West Ham

19/08/2017 - Swansea City v Manchester United

26/08/2017 - Manchester United v Leicester City

09/09/2017 - Stoke City v Manchester United

16/09/2017 - Manchester United v Everton

23/09/2017 - Southampton v Manchester United

30/09/2017 - Manchester United v Crystal Palace

14/10/2017 - Liverpool v Manchester United

21/10/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

28/10/2017 - Manchester United v Tottenham

04/11/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester United

18/11/2017 - Manchester United v Newcastle United

25/11/2017 - Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

28/11/2017 - Watford v Manchester United

02/12/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United

09/12/2017 - Manchester United v Manchester City

12/12/2017 - Manchester United v Bournemouth

16/12/2017 - West Brom v Manchester United

23/12/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester United

26/12/2017 - Manchester United v Burnley

30/12/2017 - Manchester United v Southampton

01/01/2018 - Everton v Manchester United

13/01/2018 - Manchester United v Stoke City

20/01/2018 - Burnley v Manchester United

31/01/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester United

03/02/2018 - Manchester United v Huddersfield Town

10/02/2018 - Newcastle United v Manchester United

24/02/2018 - Manchester United v Chelsea

03/03/2018 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United

10/03/2018 - Manchester United v Liverpool

17/03/2018 - West Ham v Manchester United

31/03/2018 - Manchester United v Swansea City

07/04/2018 - Manchester City v Manchester United

14/04/2018 - Manchester United v West Brom

21/04/2018 - Bournemouth v Manchester United

28/04/2018 - Manchester United v Arsenal

05/05/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United



13/05/2018 - Manchester United v Watford