Related

Article

Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early

14 June 2017 12:04

Liverpool will take on Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham inside the first nine weeks of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

After opening their campaign with games away at Watford and at home to Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp will have to prepare his team to play four of the other five teams who finished in the top six last term.

Liverpool are at home to Arsenal on matchday three and then travel to play Manchester City in their following game.

Matches against Burnley (home), Leicester City (away) and Newcastle United (away) follow, before the Reds then face another major double-header, as Manchester United visit Anfield on October 14 before they travel to Wembley to play Tottenham on October 21.

They do not have to wait much longer to face Chelsea either, with the champions coming to Anfield on November 25. 

The home Merseyside derby against Everton comes on December 9, with the return game on April 7.

A potentially decisive match away to Chelsea on May 5 is Liverpool's penultimate fixture of the season, with the campaign ending with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day.


Liverpool's 2017-18 Premier League fixtures in full:

12/08/2017 - Watford v Liverpool
19/08/2017 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace
26/08/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal
09/09/2017 - Manchester City v Liverpool
16/09/2017 - Liverpool v Burnley
23/09/2017 - Leicester City v Liverpool
30/09/2017 - Newcastle United v Liverpool
14/10/2017 - Liverpool v Manchester United
21/10/2017 - Tottenham  v Liverpool
28/10/2017 - Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
04/11/2017 - West Ham v Liverpool
18/11/2017 - Liverpool v Southampton
25/11/2017 - Liverpool v Chelsea
29/11/2017 - Stoke City v Liverpool
02/12/2017 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool
09/12/2017 - Liverpool v Everton
13/12/2017 - Liverpool v West Brom
16/12/2017 - Bournemouth v Liverpool
23/12/2017 - Arsenal v Liverpool
26/12/2017 - Liverpool v Swansea City
30/12/2017 - Liverpool v Leicester City
01/01/2018 - Burnley v Liverpool
13/01/2018 - Liverpool v Manchester City
20/01/2018 - Swansea City v Liverpool
30/01/2018 - Huddersfield Town v Liverpool
03/02/2018 - Liverpool v Tottenham 
10/02/2018 - Southampton v Liverpool
24/02/2018 - Liverpool v West Ham 
03/03/2018 - Liverpool v Newcastle United
10/03/2018 - Manchester United v Liverpool
17/03/2018 - Liverpool v Watford
31/03/2018 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool
07/04/2018 - Everton v Liverpool
14/04/2018 - Liverpool v Bournemouth
21/04/2018 - West Brom v Liverpool
28/04/2018 - Liverpool v Stoke City
05/05/2018 - Chelsea v Liverpool

13/05/2018 - Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sponsored links

Wednesday 14 June

13:11 A £45m Chelsea bid is ´low´ for Napoli star Insigne
12:53 Real Madrid backing for Ronaldo after tax fraud complaint
12:29 Cruyff appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach
12:07 Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in
12:04 Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early
11:46 Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham´s early agenda
11:25 Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid
11:10 Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence
10:47 Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
10:17 Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches
10:00 Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley
09:17 Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate
09:00 Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?
06:46 Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach
05:56 Osorio, Mexico not focused on Ronaldo
04:29 Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win
02:55 Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year
01:54 Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14
00:59 Southgate marvels at France´s punishing pace and power
00:34 Deschamps praises France response to ´disaster scenario´
00:19 Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint

Tuesday 13 June

23:53 Not good enough and lessons must be learned - Kane frustrated by England defeat
23:09 France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
22:58 Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
22:28 Berizzo wants attacking football at Sevilla like Sampaoli
22:10 France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
21:59 Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
21:51 Zenit belong in the Champions League - Mancini keen to deliver success
21:20 France and England unite to honour Manchester and London victims
20:48 Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid
19:58 Bolt´s race for football glory begins... on Pro Evo!
19:37 What is coming is totally different - Sampaoli realistic after Argentina romp
19:07 Roma appoint Di Francesco as new boss
16:50 Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
16:17 Moreno becomes Monchi´s first Roma signing
15:59 Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment
15:50 Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
15:42 Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started
14:59 Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli's bold experiment
14:44 Iran target new ground after qualifying for 2018 World Cup
14:37 Super Silva proves worth for brilliant Brazil
14:10 Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
13:18 Alli could be England´s Ronaldo or Zidane - Houllier
13:13 Ronaldo accused of tax fraud totalling €14.7million
13:11 Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
13:05 Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension
12:39 Athletic defender Yeray set for chemotherapy
12:05 New Griezmann contract will keep €100m release clause – Cerezo
12:01 Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best
09:43 Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment
09:15 Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano
07:42 Messi and Barca congratulate NBA champions Warriors
04:17 Australia bid to host 2023 Women´s World Cup
03:29 Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A
03:07 Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid
02:33 Verratti to Barcelona complicated as agent rules out Serie A return
00:37 Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup
00:02 Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move

Monday 12 June

21:35 Buffon almost certain over retirement
21:29 Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva
21:01 Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims
20:51 Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder
20:41 Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
19:32 Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
16:42 AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
16:02 England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
15:47 Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
15:38 Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
14:53 Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
14:27 Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
13:42 Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
13:16 Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
13:15 £300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
12:05 RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
11:39 Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
10:59 Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
09:37 Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
09:12 Kane wants permanent England captaincy
08:20 Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
04:26 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
03:27 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
02:35 Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
01:59 Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
00:58 Isco: I have finished the season very well
00:48 I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
00:25 Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
00:24 Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
8 Huddersfield Town 0 +0 0
9 Leicester City 0 +0 0
10 Liverpool 0 +0 0
11 Manchester City 0 +0 0
12 Manchester United 0 +0 0

Facebook