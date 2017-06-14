Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid

Manchester City face a gruelling run of fixtures towards the end of the season which look like they will be pivotal to their hopes of winning the Premier League.
The 2017-18 top-flight calendar was announced on Wednesday, ahead of a season where Pep Guardiola is desperate to land the title after only managing a third-place finish in his first season since arriving from Bayern Munich.
And he will likely not be thrilled that the fixture generator has handed City a particularly tough run of games at a crucial time of the campaign.
In a seven-week span from February 24 to April 14, five of City's matches come against teams who competed near the top of the table last season – Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham.
The full run is Arsenal (away), Chelsea (home), Stoke City (away), Brighton (home), Everton (away), United (home) and Tottenham (away).
But if City are able to get through that span of games still in title contention, their final four matches of Swansea City (home), West Ham (away), Huddersfield Town (home) and Southampton (away) will give them confidence.
The first five... Mark these down in your calendar! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/YynGJiyhQH— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 14, 2017
Guardiola will also have key fixtures to negotiate at the start of the season, with home clashes versus Everton and Liverpool on matchdays two and four respectively.
City are also away to champions Chelsea on September 30 in just their seventh match of the season, while the first Manchester derby of the campaign is at Old Trafford on December 9.
Manchester City's 2017-18 fixtures in full:
12/08/2017 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City
19/08/2017 - Manchester City v Everton
26/08/2017 - Bournemouth v Manchester City
09/09/2017 - Manchester City v Liverpool
16/09/2017 - Watford v Manchester City
23/09/2017 - Manchester City v Crystal Palace
30/09/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester City
14/10/2017 - Manchester City v Stoke City
21/10/2017 - Manchester City v Burnley
28/10/2017 - West Brom v Manchester City
04/11/2017 - Manchester City v Arsenal
18/11/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester City
25/11/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
29/11/2017 - Manchester City v Southampton
02/12/2017 - Manchester City v West Ham
09/12/2017 - Manchester United v Manchester City
12/12/2017 - Swansea City v Manchester City
16/12/2017 - Manchester City v Tottenham
23/12/2017 - Manchester City v Bournemouth
26/12/2017 - Newcastle United v Manchester City
30/12/2017 - Crystal Palace v Manchester City
01/01/2018 - Manchester City v Watford
13/01/2018 - Liverpool v Manchester City
20/01/2018 - Manchester City v Newcastle United
31/01/2018 - Manchester City v West Brom
03/02/2018 - Burnley v Manchester City
10/02/2018 - Manchester City v Leicester City
24/02/2018 - Arsenal v Manchester City
03/03/2018 - Manchester City v Chelsea
10/03/2018 - Stoke City v Manchester City
17/03/2018 - Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
31/03/2018 - Everton v Manchester City
07/04/2018 - Manchester City v Manchester United
14/04/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester City
21/04/2018 - Manchester City v Swansea City
28/04/2018 - West Ham v Manchester City
05/05/2018 - Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
13/05/2018 - Southampton v Manchester City
|A £45m Chelsea bid is ´low´ for Napoli star Insigne
|Real Madrid backing for Ronaldo after tax fraud complaint
|Cruyff appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach
|Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in
|Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early
|Premier League fixtures: Revenge on Tottenham´s early agenda
|Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid
|Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence
|Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
|Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches
|Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley
|Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate
|Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?
|Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach
|Osorio, Mexico not focused on Ronaldo
|Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win
|Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year
|Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14
|Southgate marvels at France´s punishing pace and power
|Deschamps praises France response to ´disaster scenario´
|Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint
|Not good enough and lessons must be learned - Kane frustrated by England defeat
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Berizzo wants attacking football at Sevilla like Sampaoli
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Zenit belong in the Champions League - Mancini keen to deliver success
|France and England unite to honour Manchester and London victims
|Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid
|Bolt´s race for football glory begins... on Pro Evo!
|What is coming is totally different - Sampaoli realistic after Argentina romp
|Roma appoint Di Francesco as new boss
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Moreno becomes Monchi´s first Roma signing
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli's bold experiment
|Iran target new ground after qualifying for 2018 World Cup
|Super Silva proves worth for brilliant Brazil
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Alli could be England´s Ronaldo or Zidane - Houllier
|Ronaldo accused of tax fraud totalling €14.7million
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension
|Athletic defender Yeray set for chemotherapy
|New Griezmann contract will keep €100m release clause – Cerezo
|Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best
|Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment
|Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano
|Messi and Barca congratulate NBA champions Warriors
|Australia bid to host 2023 Women´s World Cup
|Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A
|Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid
|Verratti to Barcelona complicated as agent rules out Serie A return
|Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup
|Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move
|Buffon almost certain over retirement
|Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva
|Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims
|Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder
|Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
|Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
|AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
|England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
|Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
|Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
|Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
|Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
|Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
|Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
|£300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
|RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
|Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
|Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
|Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
|Kane wants permanent England captaincy
|Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
|Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
|Isco: I have finished the season very well
|I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
|Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
|Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision