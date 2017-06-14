Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence

Chelsea face a very tough start to their Premier League title defence as Antonio Conte's men take on Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City in their first seven matches of the campaign.

Conte's arrival at Stamford Bridge last season saw them surge to the trophy they had lost in the previous term, eventually winning it by seven points from Tottenham.

And they will meet their closest challengers from 2016-17 in just the second week of the season, following up an opening home match with Burnley by becoming the first team to take on Mauricio Pochettino's side in a Premier League game at Spurs' temporary Wembley residence.

They take on Everton a week later, with a home encounter against Arsenal sandwiched by difficult away trips to Leicester City and Stoke City.

Manchester City are the visitors to Stamford Bridge on September 30, with Jose Mourinho and Manchester United arriving five weeks later. The new year begins in a similarly tricky fashion with a January 1 trip to Arsenal.

The return fixture against United on February 24 precedes a potentially decisive month of March in which Chelsea face City and Tottenham, while the final two games of the season see them host Liverpool and travel to Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United.

The Blues will welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the 2017/18 Premier League season...https://t.co/YK2TrLQWxy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 14, 2017

Chelsea's 2017-18 Premier League fixtures in full:

12/08/2017 - Chelsea v Burnley

19/08/2017 - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

26/08/2017 - Chelsea v Everton

09/09/2017 - Leicester City v Chelsea

16/09/2017 - Chelsea v Arsenal

23/09/2017 - Stoke City v Chelsea

30/09/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester City

14/10/2017 - Crystal Palace v Chelsea

21/10/2017 - Chelsea v Watford

28/10/2017 - Bournemouth v Chelsea

04/11/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester United

18/11/2017 - West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

25/11/2017 - Liverpool v Chelsea

29/11/2017 - Chelsea v Swansea City

02/12/2017 - Chelsea v Newcastle United

09/12/2017 - West Ham United v Chelsea

12/12/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

16/12/2017 - Chelsea v Southampton

23/12/2017 - Everton v Chelsea

26/12/2017 - Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion

30/12/2017 - Chelsea v Stoke City

01/01/2018 - Arsenal v Chelsea

13/01/2018 - Chelsea v Leicester City

20/01/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

31/01/2018 - Chelsea v Bournemouth

03/02/2018 - Watford v Chelsea

10/02/2018 - Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion

24/02/2018 - Manchester United v Chelsea

03/03/2018 - Manchester City v Chelsea

10/03/2018 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace

17/03/2018 - Burnley v Chelsea

31/03/2018 - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

07/04/2018 - Chelsea v West Ham United

14/04/2018 - Southampton v Chelsea

21/04/2018 - Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

28/04/2018 - Swansea City v Chelsea

05/05/2018 - Chelsea v Liverpool



13/05/2018 - Newcastle United v Chelsea